Lots of events at Mormon Station Aug. 24

A number of special events are scheduled at Mormon Station State Historic Park in Genoa on Aug. 24.

A free talk exploring the critical role played by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the development of the Nevada State Park system will be held from 11:30 a.m.-noon.

During the Great Depression, the U.S. Congress established the CCC as a way to provide employment opportunities to young men ages 18-25. The National Park Service website (nps.gov) details that from 1933-1942, approximately 3 million men worked for the CCC, which “made valuable contributions to forest management, flood control, conservation projects, and the development of state and national parks, forests, and historic sites.”

The Aug. 24 talk will focus on outdoor recreation projects completed by CCC crews throughout the Silver State, including those in the Carson Valley.

Between the hours of 1-2:30 p.m., park staff introduce the basics of leather tooling. Attendees get to apply this new knowledge by stamping their own creative design onto a souvenir leather keychain.

This free class is designed for children ages 7-12, but interested parties of any age may participate. All materials will be provided.

From 8-10 p.m., the park hosts an evening of “Stories Under the Stars.” This program is limited to 15 participants, and pre-registration is required. Reserve a spot by calling the park office at 775-782-2590.

By campfire light, park staff will read engaging stories based on the oral histories of a number of early Carson Valley residents. Those in attendance are invited to share their own Carson Valley history stories as well.

S’mores will be served, and participants are welcome to bring their own foods to cook over the fire.

Mormon Station State Park is located at 2295 Main St., in Genoa.

Bingo Friday night

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks host Bingo Friday night at the lodge, 1227 Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Players must be 21 years or older. Doors open at 5 p.m. Warmups start at 6 followed by regular games at 6:30. Coverall jackpot progressive is $1,000 in 45 numbers or less; Powerball is $25.

Burgers, hot dogs, chili, chips, candy, and liquid refreshments are available for purchase. Coffee and pretzels are complimentary.

Proceeds from Elks events benefit a number of local community programs for seniors, veterans, and schoolchildren.

Elks Soccer Shoot

In cooperation with the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department, the Tahoe/Douglas Elks host its annual Soccer Shoot at Lampe Park on Sept. 7 starting at 9 a.m. The free shoot is open to children ages 8-15.

Sept. 7 is also Carson Valley AYSO picture day at Lampe Park; players are invited to participate in the shoot following their team photos.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.