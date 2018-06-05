Loss doesn’t hold back ASPIRE senior

The loss of a parent is not always easy, but ASPIRE Academy senior Donavan MacLean was determined to push through to complete his education and goals.

"She was always the person who was supportive and found ways to accommodate me when I was struggling," he said. "I just figured that although she is dead, there's still life and things I have to think about. My life doesn't get put on hold."

On top of his loss and pushing through to graduate, MacLean became a teacher's assistant where he performed various tasks including showing new students around and helping them feel more comfortable.

"He is a great help to others around him and he gives back so that others can succeed," said ASPIRE Academy Principal Marty Swisher.

MacLean said he chose to come to ASPIRE Academy his junior year of high school because it was a more independent pace curriculum.

"I just knew I wasn't going to be successful, just because of the pace, and means of education," he said. "When I came to ASPIRE, I was able to catch up on my credits. I had more independence and help was there if I needed it."

After graduation, MacLean plans to attend Western Nevada College for a general education studies.

"I've got time," said MacLean. "I mostly just want to test the waters and see what I like."

MacLean said he will always remember the teachers and staff at ASPIRE Academy and wants his underclassmen to keep growing and never stop learning.

"You can give up on school, but not your education," he said. "If you're not growing, you're dying, so learn something new every day and keep growing."