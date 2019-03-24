Looking forward to spring at last

Well, spring officially started on Thursday, but anyone who lives here knows not to run out and plant their gardens just yet. We could, and usually do, have a few more dumps of snow coming our way to top off this especially cold winter. However, that doesn't stop us from thinking about spring and all the wonderful activities that come with it.

For example, the many collectors of vintage cars in our area will be bringing the gorgeous vehicles out for dozens of local car shows. For the past 11 years one of the most popular has been "Friendship Day." It's a day when everyone who loves old cars is invited. It was held at the Ramsden Ranch and museum in recent years â€” but there will be a change of venue this year. On May 19, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. you'll find the "Friendship Day" car show at Heritage Park, 1447 Courthouse Alley, Gardnerville (one block east of Sharkey's.)

Admittance is free and you bring your own picnic, drinks (no glass please), chairs, etc. A catering truck will be available for those wishing to purchase breakfast burritos or lunch. If you would like to park your vintage car on the park grounds you will need to pre-register and receive a special dash plaque. Since there are only 75 spots available, those wishing to do so should register now, the fee is $5. Please call Barry at 720-1376.

DON'T BE A DRIP

According to a U.S. Geological survey, it is estimated that if your faucet dripped once every second, all day, it would only take four and a half hours to reach one gallon. That amounts to wasting five gallons of water a day, or 2,082 gallons a year. The Nevada Public Works Commission declared this week "Fix a Leak Week." As part of an ongoing campaign Nevadans are urged to help put a stop to the more than one trillion gallons of water wasted nationally from household leaks each year. Even though that means there is just one more day to take care of any leaking faucets you may have in your home we know it is never too late (or early) to stop wasting precious water and saving money on your water bill. Here are some tips for finding leaks.

For those on water meters, take a look at your water usage during a colder month, such as January or February. If a family of four exceeds 12,000 gallons per month, there are serious leaks.

Recommended Stories For You

Check your water meter before and after a two-hour period when no water is being used. If the meter changes at all, you probably have a leak.

Even those on wells can identify toilet leaks by placing a drop of food coloring in the toilet tank. If any color shows up in the bowl after 10 minutes, you have a leak. (Be sure to flush immediately after the experiment to avoid staining the tank.)

Examine faucet gaskets and pipe fittings for any water on the outside of the pipe to check for surface leaks.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com