Looking for Women in Agriculture

Do you know of a woman who has made a difference in our community? By presidential proclamation, March is “Women’s History Month” in celebration of women’s many accomplishments. The entire month is set aside to honor women’s contributions in American history as we look back at the achievements of women through history and the vast strides made by them today. Women are celebrated nationwide in all areas and fields of endeavor, however this year the Douglas County Historical Society is focusing on those who have made an impact in “agriculture.”

The DCHS will salute “Women in Agriculture 2020” on March 21. You are invited to recommend someone to be honored at the History Remembering Project, commemorating Women’s History Month. Here are the criteria for making a nomination: The woman you wish to honor must have lived in Douglas County and shall have made a significant agricultural contribution to the quality of life in Douglas County. One nomination is allowed per presenter. The nominating forms must be accompanied by two copies of a double-spaced typewritten biographical presentation, and two 5×7-inch photographs for display and press releases. All information collected will become the property of the Douglas County Historical Society and archived in the Van Sickle Research Library at the Carson Valley Museum and Cultural Center in Gardnerville and also with the Nevada Women’s History Project in Reno.

On the day of the event, there will be an exhibit designed around each individual photo and memorabilia related to the honoree. Please bring items to the museum by March 13, to be included in the exhibit. Items will be displayed at the discretion of the DCHS committee. Please check with the committee regarding the size of items) etc. All related memorabilia will be exhibited for about a year. You will be notified when items may be collected.

In nominating a Douglas County woman, you, or a person you designate, will be asked to make a seven-minute biographical presentation on the day of the event. The deadline for submission is Feb. 28. Send all completed information, photos, temporary custody receipt and photo release by email, postal service or personal delivery to the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center. Douglas County Historical Society, 1477 Hwy 395 N. Suite B, Gardnerville. Please call 782-2555 with any questions. All forms necessary may be found on the website DCHS@HistoricNV.org or be picked up at the above address.