Looking for Jesus through different colored lenses

What's your perception of what Jesus was like? There's a song that addresses that; "Some children see Him lily white with tresses soft and fair. Some …see Him bronzed and brown, with dark and heavy hair. Some … almond-eyed, with skin of yellow hue."

It's true, everyone tends to view Jesus like themselves yet we find only two physical descriptions of Christ in the bible. First in Isaiah, where prophetically he says; the coming Messiah will not stands out in the crowd. That means you can toss out your blond haired, blue eyed Jesus because he was just an ordinary looking guy, probably with dark hair, dark skin and weathered appearance. The second description of Jesus is found in Revelation where the Apostle John has a vision of Christ in his glorified state with eyes like fire and glowing like the sun. So when I asked; "how you view Jesus" I didn't mean his physical appearance but his nature.

Philippians 2:5-8 says: "Have this mind among yourselves, which is yours in Christ Jesus, who, though he was in the form of God, did not count equality with God a thing to be grasped, but made himself nothing, taking the form of a servant, being born in the likeness of men. And being found in human form, he humbled himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross."

That scripture says; "have the mindset of Christ". But just what is his mindset? In that passage we find a great picture of the nature of Jesus Christ.

First he's divine, throughout the Bible we find that Jesus is from heaven. The bible says; he created all things and without him nothing was made. The bible shows Jesus as supreme over nature, the laws of physics, as well as death. The divinity of Christ was seen as people worshiped him and he received their worship. The Christian's mindset starts by knowing; "Jesus is divine and we are not."

Secondly, although he's divine, he made himself nothing. Jesus said; "For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve and to give his life as a ransom for many" (Mark 10:45). As Christ took on human form he could have demanded to be served but he understood his mission was to give his life for sin, the thing that separates us from God.

And that's the nature of Jesus, one that served others. No greater love is seen then someone lay down their life for another and that's what Jesus did. So the attitude of the believer should be an attitude of gratitude for his sacrifice resulting in service toward others.

How do you view Jesus? Far off and not concerned? If that's the case, consider one of his most telling statements. "Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light." (Matthew 11:28-30)

Jesus gives rest from the burden of sin because his burden is to bear the sins of the world. Have you come to him today? If not, repent of your sins, trust in him then go to church and worship the one who died for you.

Pastor Rich Lammay of High Sierra Fellowship is a member of the Carson Valley Ministers' Association.