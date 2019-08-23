Longtime resident killed in Holbrook collision

Topaz Ranch Estates resident Jon Justin Trent was identified by the Nevada Highway Patrol as the person killed in a single vehicle rollover near Holbrook Junction on Aug. 16.

The crash occurred off Highway 208 just east of the intersection with Highway 395.

Trent, 34, was eastbound on Highway 208 in a GMC pickup when the vehicle left the road to the right.

Trent steered to the left and the pickup crossed both travel lanes and overturned in the dirt embankment. He was ejected from the vehicle in the 6:07 a.m. collision.

A native of Douglas County, Trent was born to Gayle and John Trent in 1985, he grew up in the county where he played youth soccer.

He is survived by a daughter, Jenna, 12.

No services have been announced as of Friday morning.