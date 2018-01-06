Longtime Douglas County residents receive bench dedication

Two longtime Gardnerville residents, Patricia J. Williams and Robert H. Williams, will be remembered indefinitely in Heritage Park as their names now appear on a decorative bench in the park. Their son, Bill Stanley dedicated the bench to his parents who worked in the town and were active in the community.

Patricia was born in 1931 and moved to Lake Tahoe in 1961 after graduating from the University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif. She served two terms as the Douglas County Recorder starting in 1970. She married Bob in 1975 and they moved to Minden in 1980 and then later moved to Gardnerville.

Bob moved to Douglas County in 1964 where he worked in construction for many years, building "Our Lady of Tahoe" Catholic Church, the Minden Town Park Gazebo, the largest single-family home in Lake Tahoe and other projects. Bob also was a U.S. Marine, Boy Scout Leader, Douglas County Building Inspector, Sheriff's Deputy and small business owner.

"They loved this town," said Vicki Stanley, wife of Bill Stanley.

The bench was formally dedicated by Main Street Gardnerville on Friday, Dec. 29.

"We hope all who sit here now and in the future, will reflect on their wonderful lives and many legacies," said Debit Lehr, executive director of Main Street Gardnerville.

The Williams are survived by five children, son William Stanley and wife Vicki of Gardnerville, son Robert Stanley, Idaho, daughter Ellen Stanley, Gardnerville, daughter Laura, Reno and daughter Michelle Lindsey, husband Dave of Gardnerville, 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

"When we did the services, there were 100 people there and we wanted to do something to remember them by," said Stanley. "We were going to donate flower baskets every year, but we figured this would be here forever."

The bench is located just off Gilman Avenue on the north side of Heritage Park.