Local woman graduates from Gardnerville Guitars for Vets program

After 10 weeks of customized one-on-one lessons, Heather Warden graduated from her Guitars for Vets, G4V, instructional course and was awarded a new Yamaha FG800 acoustic guitar, according to Gary B. Swift, Gardnerville G4V Chapter Coordinator.

G4V students are Veterans who are referred to the courses through the VA system. Gardnerville has the first G4V program in the state of Nevada. The Gardnerville program works closely with Christy Raynes, Nurse Manager at the community based outpatient clinic, CBOC, to provide lessons to their clients who can benefit from music therapy, Swift said.

"Tom Martel is our first volunteer instructor, and he was Heather's teacher," Swift said. "Heather has a beautiful voice, and whenever she and Tom were singing together during their lessons, passing staff members would pause in the hallway to enjoy the moment. Bruce Theriot has recently joined us as our second volunteer instructor, so we are pretty well set to handle the small population of our rural CBOC."

G4V is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It currently operates more than 60 chapters in 30 states. The Gardnerville chapter was launched in January of 2017, and a new Nevada chapter is now in the process of starting up at the big VA hospital in Reno."

How You Can Help

Instructors — The Gardnerville chapter now has two well-qualified instructors, so we are equipped to accommodate the anticipated demand for lessons through our local CBOC," Swift said. "It might be nice to eventually add a third instructor to give us a little more depth on the bench, and anyone who is interested can contact me at g4v.gardnerville.nv@gmail.com. Also, any one who might be interested in instructing for the new Reno-based chapter can contact their Chapter Coordinator, Tim Berry, at g4v.reno.nv@gmail.com."

Guitars — "We also have enough donated guitars to cover our need for loaner instruments for our students to use. But since the Reno chapter is just starting, they may still have a need for used instruments. Again, feel free to contact Tim Berry if you would like to ask about donating a guitar to the new Reno chapter."

Financial Contributions — Anyone who would like to make a tax-deductible monetary contribution can go to the website for the national organization, http://guitars4vets.org, or to the Facebook page for our Gardnerville chapter, https://www.facebook.com/g4v.gardnerville.nv/.