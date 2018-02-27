Local veterans invited to three-day retreat at Veterans Healing Camp

All local veterans are invited to participate in a three-day retreat at Veterans Healing Camp in Silver Springs from March-28.

"There will be abundant opportunities for fun, fellowship and healing," organizers said. "Spend quality time with other vets, who are willing to share their stories and provide assistance.

There is no charge for the retreat, which includes all meals and transportation. This is the first of many activities planned to help our local veterans make the transition from military to civilian life.

The retreat starts 2 p.m. March 25, with registration and welcome packages. Veterans will then have dinner around the campfire with music and S'mores. Then inside for photos courtesy of Timothy Photography followed by a movie with popcorn. Reveille is at 6 a.m. Monday followed by a breakfast.

Dr. Anthony Edwards will host the first of two workshops. The afternoon will include a tour of the fish hatchery at Mason Valley Wildlife Management Area.

The first lantern walk for Veterans Healing Camp will take place Monday evening along with a commemoration.

Tuesday's activities include a horse therapy session courtesy of Norris and Margot Easley and a field trip to Lake Tahoe with Dr. Edwards. The retreat will culminate at the 2nd annual Nowruz "New Year" Celebration Feast 5 p.m. at Casino Fandango in Carson City.

Veterans will be honored for their service at this fundraiser.

Contact Shahla Fadaie at 775-781-2394 to sign up for the eetreat or to purchase tickets for the 2nd annual Nowruz "New Year" Celebration Feast.

Veterans may sign up for selected activities during the three days or choose to participate in all.

Bring a sleeping bag and pillow to stay overnight.

Lodging is available for the first six veterans who would like to stay on the Veterans Healing Camp property in Silver Springs.

Visit veteranshealingcamp.org for more information.