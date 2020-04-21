Live chat to help people cope

Are you struggling to stay positive with not knowing what the future is going to look like? Are you feeling stressed and scared, and are you struggling to maintain yourself, so you can take care of your family and yourself? If you answered yes to any part of this question, please know, you are not alone.

Tahoe Youth & Family Services Mental Health Clinicians will conduct a panel discussion focussing on the coronavirus and its impacts 1 p.m. Wednesday

Clinicians will take questions before and after the discussion about maintaining mental health during the coronavirus outbreak.

Future chats will include topics such as relationships, family, motivation, work-life balance, well-being, and more.

Viewers may submit questions anonymously before April 15 via a form at http://bit.ly/TahoeYouthChat, via text at (775)266-8374. They may also send questions by messaging Tahoe Youth & Family Services Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/tahoeyouthandfamilyservices/ or via Instagram private message at https://www.instagram.com/tahoeyouthandfamilyservices.

To watch the live broadcast on April 15 at 1 p.m., visit https://www.facebook.com/tahoeyouthandfamilyservices/. If you’re unable to attend the live show, the video will be saved for later viewing on the Tahoe Youth & Family Services Facebook page.