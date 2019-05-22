Litka named for remarkable community involvement

A 1998 graduate of Douglas High School, Pamela Litka received the Community Involvement award at Tuesday’s celebration of Carson Valley’s Remarkable Women.

A participant in the annual Bunko for Breast Cancer event for the past 15 years, she has been in charge for the last eight. During this time the event has raised nearly $300,000 for the Cancer Resource Center at Carson-Tahoe Regional Medical Center.

She has worked at Bently-GE for most of the last two decades, receiving her bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix while working full time.

She is currently the market coordinator at Banker Hughes, a GE company.

“She is an amazing community ambassador and tirelessly raises money for amazing charities in the Valley,” one nominator said.

Litka was one of the celebrity dancers at the Suicide Prevention Network’s “Gotta Dance” fundraiser on April 5.

“Pamela has donated numerous hours of time and is very generous with her compassion to the community, family and those in need,” one nominator wrote.

She is a volunteer for the local Saturday Ski Club program, which takes her to the Heavenly Ski Mountain each weekend from January to March, where she is a chaperone for children from the age of 8-18. She is also been the event planner at her place of business outside of her work duties which benefits those families and workers there.

“Pamela is determined to help others and is thoughtful and dedicated to her community,” a nominator said. “This is just a taste of the many things she does for others, without expecting anything else in return and from the heart.”