Lions sponsor Student Speakers Contest

Carson Valley Lions Club hosts a Student Speakers Contest on Wednesday at the Gardnerville Station, 1395 Highway 395. The contest begins promptly at 6 p.m. No outside entry will be permitted after that time, and audience members are asked to be seated by 5:45 p.m.

The Lions say the contest is a “75-year tradition which provides an opportunity for competitive speaking among students on a subject of vital interest to the contestants, as well as the American people as a whole. The contest also stimulates self-expression and independent thinking, and considers the means at our disposal of meeting the present and future world problems.” The theme for this year’s competition is, “How can we fight the opioid crisis?”

Event chairman and Lions Secretary Gareth Craner said the contest is open to all freshman-senior high school students in Douglas County. The local club-level contest winner goes on to compete at zone in February. Zone winners advance to the regional contest held in March, and district level finals are scheduled for May 2 in Reno. Speakers have an opportunity to earn scholarships for their efforts.

Active in the Carson Valley since 1953, CVLC focuses on issues related to vision, hunger relief, diabetes, youth, and the environment. They also support a vast number of local programs that include Austin’s House, Back-to School shopping, Meals on Wheels, and Project Santa Claus. CVLC was recognized as the 2018/2019 Service Club of the Year by the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Regular meetings are held the first and third Wednesdays of each month at Jethro’s Oven and Grill, 1281 Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos. In order to accommodate the Jan. 15 SSC, this month’s third Wednesday meeting has been moved to Jan. 22. All of whom are interested in learning more about the CVLC are welcome to attend social hour/dinner at 5:30 followed by the general meeting at 6:30.

Questions about the SSC may be directed to Craner at 775-782-7975.

Meteor shower illuminates more than just the sky

Well, the weather mostly cooperated for the Quadrantid meteor shower last weekend, but my son and I didn’t have much luck spotting many shooting stars. We spread blankets out in the backyard and looked toward the radiant point near the Big Dipper following the midnight moon set. The temperature was rather mild for a January night, and we stayed outside for about an hour. Even so, we saw only a few brief bursts here and there.

Initially, I felt disappointed by the lack of streaks across the sky. But lying there with my son beneath the canopy of twinkling stars, talking in hushed tones between the occasional exclamation of delight when a meteor flashed by, filled me with a sense of appreciation and awe. My perspective shifted from being goal-based (meteor spotting) to more experience-based (sharing and enjoying the search with my son). And although we didn’t see as many meteors as we’d hoped, there are more showers to come in 2020. Next up are the Lyrids, which peak the night of April 21-22.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.