Lions open Student Speakers Contest

The Carson Valley Lions Club is calling for entries into their annual Student Speakers Contest.

Open to all grade 9-12 high school students in Douglas County, the CVLC’s Student Speakers Contest is a “75 year tradition which provides an opportunity for competitive speaking among students on a subject of vital interest to the contestants, as well as the American people as a whole. The contest also stimulates self-expression and independent thinking, and considers the means at our disposal of meeting the present and future world problems.”

The theme for this year’s contest is, “Can Distance Learning Provide a Classroom Quality Education?” The local club-level competition will take place in January 2021. That winner goes on to compete at zone the following month at a location within the Carson Valley. Zone winners advance to the regional contest held in Reno in March, and district level finals are scheduled for April 24, during the Lions’ regional convention at Minden’s Carson Valley Inn.

Local event chairperson and CVLC Secretary Gareth Craner encourages all interested and eligible students to begin composing speeches in preparation for the upcoming events. Competition format will either be in-person or virtual, depending upon the most current COVID-19 guidelines, and Craner added that participants have an opportunity to earn scholarships for their efforts.

This is purely a speaking presentation (no audio or visual aids, props, or costumes), and speeches cannot exceed 10 minutes. Craner explained that notecards may be used at the club competition but beyond that level, presentations must be memorized. Additional guide-lines can be found in the Student Speakers Contest Handbook, available online at e-district.org/sites/46ss/page-10.php.

Questions about the Student Speakers Contest can be directed to Craner at 775-782-7975.

Active in the Carson Valley since 1953, CVLC focuses on issues related to vision, hunger relief, diabetes, youth, and the environment. The organization supports a range of local pro-grams that include Austin’s House, Back-to-School shopping, Meals on Wheels, and Project Santa Claus. The Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce recognized CVLC as their 2018/2019 Service Club of the Year.

“The eye foundation through the Lions is fabulous,” said Craner, noting that CVLC provides financial assistance to those in need of eye exams, surgeries, or glasses. She said the service club looks forward to reactivating their free quarterly eye screenings for children (6 months to 6 years old) once community social distancing recommendations allow.

These screenings are offered “to provide early detection of Amblyopia risk factors, correct-able vision defects and other ocular conditions,” (lionskidsightusa.org). Amblyopia occurs when there is insufficient stimulation of the nerve pathways between the brain and one or both eyes during early childhood, which can result in decreased vision. The earlier a vision issue is identified, the better the chance for successful intervention and treatment.

Craner said the club is “always looking for members of the community who would like to serve by becoming a Lion.” Regular meetings are held the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at The Grill Next Door, 1281 Kimmerling Road Suite 11, in the Gardnerville Ranchos. The next CVLC meeting is October 8 with social hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by a general meeting at 6:30. Anyone age 18 and older is welcome to attend.

Log onto e-clubhouse.org/sites/carsonvalleynv/index.php for more information about the CVLC.

Full moon tonight

The full Harvest moon casts a lovely glow over the Carson Valley tonight. It’s the first of two full moons we’ll see this month, with the next one taking place on Halloween. Look eastward a little after 7 p.m. to catch the moonrise as it peeks over the horizon, and you might also spot a bright “star” nearby, which is actually the planet Mars. Happy sky gazing.