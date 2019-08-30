Lions’ Leos Club collecting used glasses

The Carson Valley Leos Club, a youth arm of Lions Club ages 12-18 is looking to engage the Carson Valley Community to be a part of “Team Eye Ball,” a trick or treating for used eyeglasses.

“It’s easy to volunteer — just contact the club advisor for the tools and start engaging your friends, family and neighbors to donate used eyeglasses prior to or during Halloween,” said Liz Steves.

If you cannot volunteer you can still participate by dropping off used eyeglasses at Minden McDonald’s in the Leo collection box in the lobby. “Your donation will be sorted and revitalized to benefit a people in need of eye care with the gift of sight,” Steves said. “Also you actions will help the Leo Club achieve its fall service project goal.”

For more information about the Lions Club, contact Steves (775) 552-5580

or visit the Leo’s page on Facebook at CarsonValleyLeosClub.

The Carson Valley Lions meet 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at Jethro’s Oven and Grill, 1281 Kimmerling Road, Gardnerville Ranchos.

For more information about the Lions Club, visit

e-clubhouse.org/sites/carsonvalleynv