Lineup set for CVAC fall concert series

The Carson Valley Arts Council will kick off its 2018-2019 Concert Series beginning Oct. 5 bringing diverse music performers from across the country to our local community and schools.

This year we have added a sixth concert, said Sharon Schlegel, executive director of the Carson Valley Arts Council.

The 2018-2019 Concert Series will showcase performers from the Reno-based band The Sextones to country performers from Nashville, Texas, and New Orleans.

2018-2019 Concert Lineup

Five of our concerts will be at the CVIC Hall with one on Sunday afternoon at St. Gall Catholic Church. This is a departure from our traditional Friday evening concerts.

The Sextones — Friday, Oct. 5. Music renegades from Reno, known for viciously executed soul compositions and white-knuckle driving funk! The Sextones' sound is a tip of the hat to the days of Tower of Power and Stevie Wonder. http://www.thesextonesmusic.com

Tish Hinojosa — Sunday afternoon, Nov. 18, St. Gall Catholic Church. Tish Hinojosa is a singer-songwriter from Austin, Texas. Hinojosa's blend of folk, country, Latino, and pop has an undeniable far reaching appeal from the White House and Austin City Limits to Prairie Home Companion! http://www.mundotish.com

Gator Nation Band — Friday, Feb. 15. Gator Nation, the West Coast's premiere Cajun, Zydeco, and New Orleans R&B band, is a hand-clapping, foot-stomping, high energy concert and dance band! http://www.gatornationband.com

The Quebe Sisters — Friday, March 15. The Quebe Sisters' close harmonies, western swing award-winning fiddling and county music will blow you away. http://www.quebesisters.com

Marley's Ghost — Friday, April 5. With their trademark multi-part harmonies Marley's Ghost can sing and play anything with spot-on feel, from roots to rock, blues to bluegrass, gospel to stone country! http://www.marleysghost.com

Laurie Lewis & Right Hands — Friday, May 3. Grammy Award-winning musician Laurie Lewis is internationally renowned as a singer, songwriter, fiddler, band leader, producer and educator. Laurie Lewis and her band are widely regarded as preeminent bluegrass artists. http://www.laurielewis.com

The concert series still has openings for sponsorships. Half page ads, quarter page ads, and business card sized ads or simply company mentions are still available. All sponsorship donations go toward the costs of the concerts.

Anyone who would like to sponsor a concert or place an ad in the program, contact the CVAC Box Office at 775-782-8207 or by email at cvartscouncil@yahoo.com for rates.

Season tickets are now on sale at the CVAC office or at our website. Friends of CVAC may purchase tickets for $90 per person; general public are $115 per person. Become a Friend of CVAC and save on season tickets.

Again this year, Three-Pack Tickets. Friends and non-members may purchase any three concert tickets instead of the regular season package. Prices for the Three-Pack Tickets are: CVAC Friends $50 and general public $65.

To purchase Season Tickets, Three-Pack Tickets or individual concert tickets: Call 775-782-8207, online at http://www.cvartscouncil.com or at the CVAC office, 1572 Highway 395, Suite A, Minden.

Individual concert tickets will be available during business hours at the Douglas County Community Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville.

Advance ticket prices are available until noon on concert days.

Youth Arts Education Program

As part of CVAC's Youth Arts Education Program, five of the performers will be presenting free educational assemblies at Douglas County Schools. Area schools have been contacted about hosting an assembly.

CVAC enriching the music and arts programs for Douglas County students is crucial. Again this year we will be offering free admission for youth under 18 years of age to our public concerts.