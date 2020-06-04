Lightning storm reminder to be careful with fire

East Valley resident Denise Lewis captured this picture of the lightning with her iPhone on Friday evening.

Special to The R-C

A 21-acre fire near Leviathan Mine set by Friday’s lightning storm was extinguished by Saturday morning.

Firefighters scrambled as a powerful storm brought lightning bolts that set fires across Western Nevada.

The region around Leviathan Peak saw three good strikes that set a couple of fires as the storm moved north over Alpine and Douglas.

A fire in Bagley Valley near Silver King Creek grew to 1.5 acres before it was extinguished by Humboldt-Toiyabe Forest firefighters.

The lightning storm prompted a severe thunderstorm warning across Douglas County. While the Gardnerville Ranchos was doused in a cloudburst, Minden only saw .15 inches of rain and Genoa didn’t get a drop.

Saturday saw the first red flag warning for extreme fire danger of 2020. Forecast gusty winds accompanying a cold front could spur National Weather Service forecasters to issue another for this weekend.

Nevada’s public land management agencies said they are committed to protecting all residents and visitors through fostering wildfire-resilient landscapes and communities. As the weather warms up and Nevadans spend more time outdoors, land managers are encouraging residents to recreate safely and responsibly to help prevent wildfires, protect lives and property and preserve the wilderness.

According to local, state and federal fire officials, Nevada is facing an elevated risk of a severe and potentially catastrophic wildfire season this year due to drought conditions, dense, dry vegetation and other factors.

Given the critical threat of wildfires statewide, the Nevada Division of Forestry, Bureau of Land Management, and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest implemented updated 2020 Nevada-wide fire restrictions on May 30 until further notice.