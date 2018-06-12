Carson, East Fork firefighters respond to Voltaire Canyon fire

Carson City and East Fork firefighters are responding to a report of a wildland fire in Voltaire Canyon.

Multiple 911 calls have been received reporting the fire, which may have been caused in the same lightning storm that set two other small fires.

Personnel on scene report the fire is on the mountain above Highway 50.

Forest Service personnel are monitoring two small fires in the Tahoe Basin caused by lightning strikes.

The Logan Fire, located northwest of Genoa Peak, is believed to have started just before Memorial Day weekend, when a series of thunderstorms moved through the region, according to the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

Strong winds this past Saturday likely whipped up the fire, which grew to under 1/4 an acre. As of Tuesday, fire crews were winding down suppression activities on the fire. Crews will likely move to patrol status starting Wednesday.

A separate fire, named the Toads Fire, was caused by a lightning strike to a large tree. Due to the size of the tree, crews are using "minimal impact suppression tactics" on the fire.

"This large tree presented a potential safety issue if we had taken a suppression strategy, we instead decided to utilize a confine and contain tactic to remove that unnecessary risk to fire crews," Jeff Marsolais, forest supervisor for the Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, said in a statement.