Library’s winter LEGO Challenge winners announced

The Douglas County Public Library announced the winners of the Winter LEGO Challenge held Dec. 18 to Jan. 8.

The contest was open to individuals and families, and architects of all ages were invited to participate. DCPL technician Heather Frueh noted the popularity of this year’s “Games” theme, and said that those who joined the challenge built “fun and creative entries that ranged from playground games to video games to board games.”

Winning designs can be seen in the Minden Library’s display case through Friday. All participants may pick up their entries after that date and are invited to choose a prize from the library’s treasure chest.

Congratulations to all the winners.

First Saturday Family Movie

Fittingly, DCPL screens “The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part” on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Minden Library’s meeting room. There is no cost to view the film and complimentary popcorn will be served.

Both the Winter LEGO Challenge and the First Saturday Family Movies are sponsored by The Friends of the DCPL.

The DCPL is located at 1625 Library Lane in Minden. Call 775-782-9841 for information.

Super Bowl tourney at Carson Valley Golf Course

Carson Valley Golf Course hosts its annual “Super Bowl Saturday” golf tournament starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Format is a 2-player scramble and golfers of all skill levels are welcome. Teams will be drafted to represent the AFC and NFC, and 50% of the field will be a winner.

Cost is $45 and includes the golf and cart, $10 prize fund, hot dog bar, and $5 to enter into Super Bowl Squares. Season pass holders pay the usual fee + $20.

With temperatures predicted in the mid-60s this weekend, the weather looks promising for golf. To register, call 775-265-3181.

Carson Valley Golf Course is located at 1027 Riverview Drive in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

