Library’s proposed diversity statement sets off #BlackLivesMatter debate

The mere mention of #blacklivesmatter in a diversity statement proposed for adoption by the Douglas County Library Board of Trustees prompted a heated letter from the sheriff and the cancellation of the board’s Tuesday meeting.

Characterized as a statement that everyone is welcome at the library, it does that for the most part.

But a line indicating support for #blacklivesmatter prompted a long letter from Sheriff Dan Coverley, which he concludes by telling the library not to call the sheriff’s office should there be trouble.

On Tuesday, Coverley clarified that the sheriff’s office would continue to respond to all 911 calls, including those at the Library.

“My response to the Library’s proposed agenda item was to provide public comment about their proposed diversity statement and to further provide open commentary about how this could affect our local law enforcement profession,” Coverley said in a statement issued to the county.

The sheriff and Library Director Amy Dodson are having an active discussion about both the statement and the reaction.

In his letter, Coverley concedes the arrest of George Floyd that reportedly triggered the current riots was preventable and shined a national spotlight on bad actors in law enforcement.

“At the same time, data simply does not support claims that law enforcement is systematically racist or structurally biased,” he wrote. “Despite the lack of available evidence to support the anti-police narrative, it proliferates and has spawned radical reactions such as the current calls to defund police as well as increases in violence against police. To support this movement is to support violence and to openly ask for it to happen in Douglas County.”

Dodson said the diversity statement on the Library’s agenda was a draft. The Library Board of Trustees never voted on it.

“I want to be clear that the draft of the potential diversity statement did not state a desire to defund the police,” Dodson said. “In fact, the Library loves and appreciates the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The statement that was up for discussion was intended to express that the library is inclusive and we serve everyone equally. We have and always will welcome everyone to the library.”

Coverley said that the sheriff’s office will fairly and impartially apply laws and ordinances without regard to race, color, creed, sex or station in life.

“We shall honor the public trust issued and shall hold ourselves to the highest standards of professional police conduct and treat all individuals with tolerance, compassion, and dignity. We shall provide quality, empathetic, responsive, and professional service to the citizens and visitors of our community,” he said. “We have a responsibility to provide service, leadership, guidance, and protection to our citizens, who in a partnership with us, strive to make our community a safer and more pleasant place to live.”

No new date has been set for the library meeting.

https://sheriff.douglascountynv.gov/news/what_s_new/letter_to_library_board_from_sheriff_coverley