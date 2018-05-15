Library hosts “Mutt & Greet” Saturday

Reading aloud to dogs has proven to help children with their confidence and public speaking abilities.

Reading Paws is joining together with the Douglas County Public Library for a "Mutt and Greet" May 19.

The event runs from 2:30-4:30.

Reading Paws has already been partnered with the library by bringing a certified dog every 3-5 p.m. Thursday, and this is an extended version of that program.

At least five dogs will be there, and children between the ages of 4 and 12 will choose which dog to read with, and will be partnered with their furry listener for 15 minute sessions.

With Reading Paws, after a child completes eight 15-minute sessions, they receive a free book.

The event is open to the public, and cupcakes will be served. It also coincides with the weekend's Spring Book Sale hosted by the library and the Friends of the Douglas County Public Library's, located at CVIC Hall.

This is the third year the Mutt and Greet has been held.

You can learn about how to register on the Reading Paws website, readingpaws.org.

For more information, visit douglas.lib.nv.us.