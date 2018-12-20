Library has digital media to check out

It's been a while since the Douglas County Public Library was solely a place to check out a book.

Now the library features an array of free downloadable content that can be used on a smartphone, tablet, or computer. With a library card and password, you can access digital books, audiobooks, videos, magazines, and music from the library's online resources.

RBDigital has a large collection of more than 1,100 digital books (eBooks) and 6,000 digital audiobooks (eAudiobooks). Everything can be borrowed for three weeks and downloaded to your device. There are apps available for iPads, iPhones, Samsung phones, Samsung Galaxy tablets, and Kindle Fires. There is also software to access their offerings from both Windows computers and Macs.

Hoopla has a massive collection of around 60,000 digital audiobooks; 260,000 books; 13,000 comics; 30,000 movies/television programs; and 320,000 musical recordings. Books and audiobooks check out for three weeks; music is loaned for one week; and videos can be borrowed for three days. These may be downloaded to your mobile device or streamed from your computer.

Hoopla works on most Apple, Android, Kindle Fire, Chromebook, and Chromecast devices. It can also be used with Windows and Mac operating systems. Newer versions of TV systems from FireTV, Apple TV, and Roku are compatible.

Freegal is a music service that allows both streaming and downloading. Their collection includes more than 10,000 albums and 1,000,000 songs. It can be accessed through apps for Apple devices, some Androids, and newer Kindle Fires. It is also available for computers using a web browser such as Internet Explorer, Firefox, or Chrome. Songs may be streamed online or downloaded for the user to keep.

Flipster provides magazine issues that can be viewed online or downloaded to an Apple, Android, Kindle Fire, or computer. Each issue checks out for one week. The library currently subscribes to several magazines including: Consumer Reports, People, Time, Yoga Journal, Country Living, and National Geographic.

To access these resources you need a Douglas County Library card and password. Cards are issued at the Minden and Zephyr Cove Branch during regular hours. If you have a card but do not know your password, please bring your photo ID to the library to reset it.

If you need help with your new device or if you run into technical difficulties, call the library at 775-782-9841 to set up an appointment for free one-on-one assistance. Visit the "Downloadables" page on the library's website at https://library.douglascountynv.gov/library/downloadables for online tutorials. The library also has bookmarks with basic instructions for accessing all the items described in this article.

The Minden Library is located at 1625 Library Lane. The Zephyr Cove Library is located at 233 Warrior Way. Connect with the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, library.douglascountynv.gov, or call 775-782-9841.