Library closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Douglas County Public Library in Minden will be closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Day.

The library will resume its regular schedule 10 a.m. Tuesday. Connect with the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, visit douglas.lib.nv.us or call 775-782-9841.

The Friends of the Douglas County Public Library and the Douglas County Public Library Foundation are looking for volunteers to join the Book Sale Committee or to volunteer at the spring and fall book sales.

Heavy lifting is not required.

For more information, call the Minden Library at 775-782-9841 and ask for Maria.

The Minden Library is located at 1625 Library Lane.

Recommended Stories For You

The Zephyr Cove Library is hosting an After School Movie program 3:30 p.m. Jan. 24. "Despicable Me 3" (rated PG), will be shown on a big screen in the meeting room.

The movie and popcorn are free.

The cult classic "Fargo" (rated R) will be shown at the Zephyr Cove branch 2 p.m. Jan. 27 at on a big screen in the meeting room.

This movie is geared toward adults. Free popcorn will be provided. Movies are sponsored by the Friends of the Douglas County Public Library.

The Zephyr Cove Library is hosting a bird-feeder crafting program 3:30 p.m. Jan. 31.

Children will make bird feeders out of ice cream cones, peanut butter, and bird seed. All bird feeder supplies will be provided by the library.

This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Douglas County Public Library.

The Zephyr Cove Library is located at 233 Warrior Way. Call 775-782-9841 for more information.