Lewis new president of state clerks association

Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis was elected to serve as president of the Nevada Association of County Clerks and Election Officials, at the annual business meeting held Sept. 10.

The Nevada Association of County Clerks and Election Officials is comprised of county clerks and registrars of voters for any county in Nevada.

The objective of the association to educate, support and promote improvement and professionalism in the administration and operation of the office of County Clerks and Election Officials in the State of Nevada.

The position was previously held by Nancy Parent, Washoe County Clerk, who served from 2015-2019.

Lewis has been elected clerk-treasurer twice since her appointment to replace Ted Thran in 2015.

She was re-elected in 2018 to her first full four-year term and isn’t up for election again until 2022.

The clerk-treasurer’s office collects property and room taxes, invests the county’s funds, conducts elections, maintains voter registration, issues marriage licenses among other duties.

Lewis graduated from Weber State University with a bachelor’s of science in accounting and master’s in professional accounting.