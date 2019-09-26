Letters to the Editor for Sept. 26

Trail worse now after work

Editor:

Whose idea was it to unnecessarily blacken the lovely paved Genoa Vista Trail with slurry to “seal the cracks, restore lost flexibility, help preserve the underlying structure and provide a new wear surface for foot traffic” at the cost of almost $40,000? The surface of the trail had been perfect with perhaps only one small crack. The only thing it needed was a French drain at one spot because of a seeping damp area but, other than that, the entire one-mile stretch of path was in excellent condition.

Colbre’s slurry frequently overlapped the edge of the trail where it has curled up and pieces broken off. The new blacktop will now cause a toxic oily runoff into the ground after rain and snow and the black surface is so hot in the sun as to make it impossible to walk dogs.

The first drain installed simply moved the damp patch down a few yards and another one had to be put in after the slurry was poured. The heavy Colbre vehicles that were then used to dump rocks tore up the new surface. The marred surface is indicative of how the surface will deteriorate in the future and be an ongoing maintenance nightmare. The trail looked better and was in much better condition before this work was done.

Penelope Wright

Gardnerville

Playground for disabled children needed

I am constantly amazed and thankful for the parks and green spaces that our community of Gardnerville/Minden has set aside for the enjoyment and health of our children. It is delightful to see the smiles on the children’s faces, whether they are playing on the playground equipment, participating in sports, or just being able to explore nature in a safe environment.

Unfortunately one item is missing — a playground for our community’s disabled children. Many communities throughout the U.S. have built these playgrounds with the guidance of companies that produce the equipment and plans for these specialty playgrounds. There are even grants available to purchase the necessary playground equipment. The smile on the face of a wheelchair-bound child or any disabled child is surely as important as a smile on the face of an able-bodied child.

So, my one question is — why not?

Anita Everts

Gardnerville

Learn about Douglas County Citizens’ Academy

Editor:

I had the pleasure and honor to attend the Douglas County Citizens’ Academy, which ran for four hours per day for five days last week. The presiding officer for the academy is Deputy Teresa Duffy.

Personnel from the sheriff’s office provided orientation in one- to two-hour time slots regarding their department activities. These presentations covered administration, patrol, emergency services, investigation, evidence, street enforcement, SWAT, K-9, search and rescue and many more.

What struck me throughout the class was how enthusiastic each individual was about the work they do in their area of expertise. But what tied the whole week together was the underlying mission, a determination to keep our community safe, including giving important information that the attendees can use in their own neighborhoods.

I learned that each sworn officer has at least two jobs, some as many as four, necessitated by the realities that a relatively small law enforcement department faces in covering a geographically large county. The fact that these professionals took time from their incredibly busy schedules to share their passion for what they do for us was all the more impressive.

I encourage anyone who would like to learn more about the DCSO Citizens’ Academy and when the next one may be scheduled by emailing TDuffy@douglasnv.us. Many thanks to Deputy Teresa Duffy, Sheriff Coverley, and the men and women who took the time to inform members of the public about their professional commitment to fighting crime in Douglas County.

Lynn Muzzy

Minden