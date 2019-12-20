Letters to Santa 2019

These letters were written by Mrs. Michalik’s second grade class at C.C. Meneley Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

Hi are you good or sick? Hi Santa can I please have a Nitendo switch with Mario Maker 2 and can I the new Dogman book please. I was a good boy to my mom and dad. Santa can I have ef on the Shelf.

Love:

Nathaniel G.

Dear Santa,

You are the best Hello Santa I rily rily wont a red mokan chrl car please.

Love,

Caleb P.

Dear Mr Claus,

Hi, I have ben exstremle good. Can you Ples get me a Puppy that is red and wiet and a Nitendo switch and lowege’s Mandsin 3, Plese.

Love,

Aiden

Dear Santa Claus,

hello. how are you? I waot a Shopkins

Love,

Ryoko

Dear Santa,

Hi For krisms, ipad, Lago set, star rors and a VR staplr paper and a desk, chair so i can mk comic boks.

Luv,

Senny

Dear Santa,

Hello how are you? I have been good I want a ipat please I want 22 cutie cars I want New iphon 11 pow please Thank you.

Love,

Jaylah

Dear Santa,

Hello I have Den kind of men to my Bother But I Said Sorry. Santa, please get me a Dog. that is nice and fast and small. and Dog toys.

Love,

Max

Dear dad,

I Want the blue camera with all the stnads/monts. And I want the camcorder because I bin triing so hard to be good for school/boys and girls club.

Love,

Ian

Dear Mr. Claus,

Hello I am kind of good BUT! I am good. Mom wus sik and I wus helping my mom so can I please get 6 theings please. Can I get a mouse that is wite and brown, a fornite tour and a big poler bear, Robot cat, a hunting puppy at my dads home.

Love,

Lily

Dear St. Nick,

Hello, how I hope you are doing good. I have Bin good. Can I please have a puppy cuz I have Bin good. I Fed the pig. Gist NOT a golden Retriever.

Love,

Willow

Dear Santa,

I can’t wait for Christmas I have been kind of nice to my sistrs But I say sorry and I Kind of nice to my mom. Santa I want a Phone for Christmas Plase and I want Lols Plase and a Lol house Plase and Shopkins Plase and Lots of Lip Balms and Lol Books and a Lol Stafe thats DJ and a Lol wantr Bodole.

Love,

Alexa

Dear ST. Nick,

How are You doing? I Kind of nice and are You ready For Christmas. And I need elf on the slelf For a For a frind. And a computer and service dog and a cat and a kande mushing. And a good Christmas For You and me.

Love,

Christine

Dear Santa,

I cant wait for Christmas What about you? I have benn nice and kind to my brother I benn good at school can I pleas have a LOL OMG All of them pleas ad I want 10 shopkins an I want 90 chaptr Books.

Love,

Veronica

Dear St. Nick,

Hello, how are you? this year I have been pretty good. Can you please get me a computer and a baby bunny and a new phone please.

Love,

Piper

Dear St. nick,

Hello how are you? This year I have ben iproing. please can I have a X box with cuntrlrs and a nintendo swich with the charjr I thenk I dusrv them because have ben good in scoole these year and ben nicer to my brether than last year.

Love,

Caleb

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Ive been doing all my chores and helping my parents with the gocerys. Santa please can I have The game Nugget royall and it’s on the go. Can I have a elf on the shelf please. My mom realy needs money to buy are new house or else we do get a new house.

Love,

Rylie

Dear Santa,

Hello, how are you doing? I’m been doing realley good this year. and I want this Christmas Elf on the Shelf and golden retriver service dog puppy. and a robot with a remot control and it can turn in to a police car.

Love,

Ryan

Dear Santa,

Hello How are you? I am doing good in scool. and I got in the frst magic tree House can I have a hypergenic Dog and a non Eifon the shelf Last can I have a Elf on the Shelf Raindeer.

Love,

Harper

Dear mr Claus,

how are you? I now I hav ben pretty bad last year. but this is a new yare and I hav inprood a lot. I rile want a lot of Pokemo cards but what I rily want is for mom. She whorks most all day and its just not fare. So if any one can do it it is you!

From,

Anderson

These letters were written by Mrs. Miller’s second grade class at C.C. Meneley Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

I hope your doing well. I have been good at school. I’ll try to be good at home. So can I please have a scooter? I really really want one. It would be very nice if you get me one. Thank Q 4 reading.

From,

Kayla

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing Well. I have Been really Trying to Be good. Can I Please have? A Little Puppy And A Phone With A Unibunny Phone Case. Thank You Have A Holl Joly Christmas.

From,

Ava Madeline McKay

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well. I have been good. Can I Please have a Box and a controler. Can I also have a crossbow and a B gun? Thank You.

From,

Wyatt

Dear Santa,

I Hope you are doing well. I have worked really hard in class and to be good at home. Can you please get me a lego Lloyd Tital Mech and a Bey Blade Purst turbo Champion ship, Batle set? I would also like a the Legend of Zelda Links Awkaning and luige Marioh 3. Also a lego Ninjoyo Morie video game in ds. Thanks you are the best/

From,

Andrew

Dear Santa,

I hope you have had a gret year! I have worked really hard to do well in class and to be good at home. Can I please have a Minjago set and a motorcycle! Could I also have a bow and arrow and a target to go with it. Santa you’re the Best.

From,

Samuel

Dear Santa,

I hope you had a good year I bin a little bit good Dan I have a please have a X box 300 and a crossbow and pogemon kos.

From,

Jordan

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well. I would like a Fort nite darck fire pack. I would like a Call of Duty 5. I would like a Gears of war 5. I would like a plant vs Zombies.

From,

Anthony

Dear Santa,

I hope you doing well I have worked really hard to do Well in Class and to be good at home. May I please have Big packs of Slime So So So much Can I have it in a presnt? I would also like a bike.

From,

Alysson

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well. I Tride my Best at Schoochl and at home I hope I was good to get a present. Can I please have bow and arrow because I saw one at the store? May I please have a speaker with a microphone.

From,

Aby

Dear Santa,

I hope you had a great year! I know I been kinda bad…but may I please have this LoL thingy. I don’t remember what it was called. The others don’t matter. Waitwhat? Yeah that’s all. I love you.

From,

Lilah Bornt

Dear Santa,

I hope you feel good today with you work bilding toys. May I please have remote control T-rex please for Christmas? Your the best Santa ever. I Love Christmas. I Love you Santa and family.

From,

Izzy

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well. I have worked relly hard to do well in class and to be good at home. May I please have random girl toys please, not bit ones. You are the best Santa because you can deliver presents in one night. Santa you are the best.

From,

Sophia

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well. I have worked really hard to do good at home. Can I please have the new Barbie Dream House. Can I please have a new room. I would also like a lot of squishes! Thank you so much.

From,

Averie

Dear Santa,

I Hope you are doing well. I have been trying my best at school can I please have a drone Also may I have a new Big Big BMX Bike and a pro scooter Please also have a hot wheel set and a B.B. Gun I Hope you have a holly jolly Christmas!

From,

Connor

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well. Also I think i’m doing good. Can I please get a Smart wach? Can I get 30 decks of Pokemon Cords? Also a new phone so I talk to my cousin. Please have 30 decks of GX EX Pokemon Cords? Also can I have a new skooter Please with Glowin wheels.

From,

Christopher

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well. I have been good this year. May I please a xbox 11 pro. And a Nintendo switch and also pokemon and a smart watch. Thank you for reading my letter.

From,

Kevin

Dear Santa,

I hope you had a nice year! I have been good at school and home. I’v ben good evrywere I go. May I please have a present? Can I please have a box of slime or a Picne Pop? I would also like a Hachimal Callecshen. May I also have a unicorn pillow? I love Christmas!

From,

Valeria

Dear Santa,

I hope you don’t have bad luck because I do. I try to be good and I do well in class. So may I please have 15 things? Can I please have Legendary pokeomn packs and I would also like one pokeomn box with some GXS. Next I would like a surprise egg. Thank you.

From,

Jonah

Dear Santa,

I hope you are doing well. I have worked really hard to do well in class and to be good at home. May I please have Pokemon cards? I would also like some Legos and slime The last thing I would like is a Nerf gun. Merry christmas and Thank you.

From,

Miguel

Dear Santa,

I hope have had a good year! I have been trying my best in school and at home. I want a big Lago Set. I also want Hot Wheels cars. I really want GI Joes and cars for my figures. I love you Santa.

From,

Xander

These letters were written by Mrs. King’s second grade class at C.C. Meneley Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

How are you Today I Have been good a lot May I have ral life puppys? Please? you are The best! and a real life bird? and a real life unicorn? and a computer? and gams? and a real life horse? and a real life Fox? ps. May I have a lemr?

Fome,

Emma

Dear Santa,

I dou”t think I should get that much presets because I did not be that good this year. I like you. May I have a Fortnite nerf guns Please.

Sincerely,

Thaniel

Dear Santa,

I’ev Been good. how are you? I would like Diryes 11 Bed Shes crtins Lamp moon Lityes Smrtwoch pok’e ball HuberBoard Xbox 1.

Love,

Miranda

Dear Santa,

How are you? I’ve been ok. May I have pokemon card and a Natendo Switch.

From,

Nalani

Dear Santa,

You are a good, good friend. You are a very, very, very good person because you deliver presents to everybody in the United States. I’ve been half good, half bad. Woofy’s been super good. Me and Woofy wish for a Lamborghini and a police Lego set.

Your friend,

Chris Cortez

Dear Santa,

How are you? I realy hope you’re having a happy thaks giving!

From,

Andy

Dear Santa,

May I please have a Xbox One and a puppy and your elves should have a break I have been good.

Love,

Jaden

Dear Santa,

I have been good a little I hope you are doing well. May I please have 3 gifts. 1. baby poopsie unicorns. 2. Diy stuff. 3. computer.

Love,

Gracie

Dear Santa,

How are the elves and how are you? I would like some Pokemon. I been ok. I would like a PS4 and the games. I would like a Lego City. You are the best!

From,

David

Dear Santa,

I Was ok. May I please have a puppy please? p.s. How are you?

Love,

Evelyn

Dear Santa,

I have been ok this Year. an I dont want any Presents this year but all I want is a good year.

From.

Mason

Dear Santa,

I’ve been ok. I would like a Pokemon Booster Pac. I would like five. I Love Santa.

From,

Prince

Dear Santa,

How are you? May I please have a wasbe or a real turtle? I have been kind of good p.s. I like your beard It is so cool.

From,

Dante

Dear Santa,

Are you doing good? Can I please have two OMG Dolls. One is cosmic Nova and the Other one is like a gangster. Thank you Santa.

Love,

Lilah Ivy McPherson

Dear Santa,

May I please hare a x box one and you are a good santa.

Love,

Jaxon

Dear Santa,

I have been ok. How are you Santa? May I please have a tablet and a puppy.

From,

Sofia

Dear Santa,

You are a good Person to Me! Should have a Break!

From,

Xander

These letters were written by Mrs. Tinius’s second grade class at Gardnerville Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the bike last year and the ball. I need a coat and clothes and socks. I wish for Slime and a Doll camper and a toy for my dog. I have a question, do you have magic? My tradition is to decorate our Christmas tree and we watch the Grinch.

Love,

Maya

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the stuffed animal Last Year. I need a new blanket because I get cold at night. I wish for a pet horse. Is Ruldoph real? My family gets together at my house and drink hot cocoa.

Love,

Bella

Dear Satna,

Thank you for my Nintendo last year. I need some ice skates because I would love to ice skate. I need a huge art set because I love to create stuff. I wish for my bothers to be kind. How Old are you? When is your Birthday? We decorate our tree and we drink coco and sit by our tree.

Love,

Delaney

Dear Santa,

Thank you to coming to town. I need a new hat. How many Reindeer do you have Santa? On Cristmas I build a snowman. I need a Nintendo switch too Santa.

Love,

Paul

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the gift last year Santa. I hope you have a great Christmas this year. I Wish for a Really Rad Robot, the red one, please. I wish for a Nerf gun, Fortnight, Rocket launcher. How do you get down a chimney? My tradition is making hot Chocolate and food which is stuffin and green beans mixed together.

Love,

DJ

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my cruiser bike. I need new roller skates. I wish for an electric scooter. How old are you? I always air hug my elves when you leave.

Love,

Grace

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the new bmx bike last year. I need new skis so I can ski. I wish for a new Alexa so then it can do everything. Santa how old are you and when is your birthday? At Christmas my family loves to make gingerbread houses.

Love,

Ellery

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the gifts last year. Can I please have a new ipad and a toy car that I can drive and a pet spider because I want to study more about them. Santa how did you become magical? How did you get your Sleigh? I like to go to parades with my family we all drink hot choclate.

Love,

Koston

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving me a Nintendo Switch last year. I need slippers Santa. I want a grave digger monster truck, a talking Pikachu, and a drone. Santa, How many reindeer do have? I love you Santa, you are the best!

Love,

Malikhye

Dear Santa,

Thank you Santa for the bike last year. I need rain boots, and a rain coat mittens and a blanket. I wish for an art set so I can draw stuff, a shiney blue bike, Xbox 360, Xbox 1, PS4 30 inch TV for my room, Nintendo Switch, and iPhone X. How many reindeer do you have? Do you have a reindeer named Ruldoph?

Love,

Daymian

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Lol doll last year. I need new rain boots. Why do you have Ruldoph? I wish for a iPhone X. Our Tradition is to watch Christmas movies and sip hot coca.

Love,

Leah

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my gifts from last year. I need new snowboots. How many reindeer do you have? I wish for a new tablet because I have one but it is 4 years old. I like to drive threw the Christmas lights.

Love,

Atlas

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving us presents. I need gloves. I wish for an iphone and Nintendo Switch. How old are you? On Christmas my grandma comes over and we take lots of pictures. My mom also makes hot chocolate and cinnabuns. I am very glad you are here for christmas this year. I hope you have fun giving out presents. Merry Christmas!

Love,

Cami

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the thought full gifts last year. I need a Raincoat for our cold winters. I wish for a Scruff-a-love. How cold is it at the North Pole? My mom and I will make cookies and milk for you.

Love,

Emma

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the bike last year. I need more love. I wish for a iphone eleven pro max. I have been a good girl this year. Santa how old are you? At Christmas I drink hot coca.

Love,

Kaya

Dear Santa,

Thak you for the gifts last year. I need new Socks because all my Socks are broken. I want a ipad please. I wish for a blue fitpit. How many Elfs do you have? How many reindeer?

Love,

Ernesto

These letters were written by Mrs. Daly Fishbaugher’s second grade class at Gardnerville Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

Thanks you for the things you got me last year. For this Christmas can I hav a intendoa swich or a galicksee slot or a iphon pro 11. May I have a big coloring book and a gold chayn for my brother ryder.

Your friend,

Tracyn

Dear Santa,

Are you feeling good? Thank you for the Lincoln logs you got me. This Christmas may I please have a Lego set.

Your friend,

Harrison

Dear Santa,

When is your brithday? Thank you for The mardle tower last Christmas. Santa, may I please see my Dog Jack?

Your friend,

Alex

Dear Santa,

How are you doing today? Thank you for the presents last year. May I please have Air pods?

Your friend,

Ivan

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? By the way thank you for my gutar. May I please have some hiheal boot’s. I have been a good girl.

Your friend,

Habel

Dear Santa,

Are your raindeer magic? Thank you for Last yaers gift. This Christmas, may I please have a Indorapor rampage at Lockwood Estate Lego set?

Your friend,

Chance

Dear Santa,

So what have you mostly been doing at the north poul? This Cristmas may I Please have a Warriors baskitball and red slime. Thank you for the black baskitball last year.

Your friend,

Miles

Dear Santa,

how have you been doing? Thank you for the Barbie draem house. This Christmas I would like some shopckins.

Your friend,

Charlotte

Dear Santa,

How old are you? Thank you for a dragon. This christmas may I have a Iphone 11 pro?

Your friend,

Mila

Dear Santa,

Santa how are you doing? Thank you for a LOL Santa. This Christmas may I please have legos?

Your friend,

Kallie

Dear Santa,

How have you been living all these years? Thank you for the braslet kit you gave me, last year. This year may I please have a unoicorn stuffy?

Your friend.

Mia

Dear Santa,

Do you ride a slay or a hellacopter? Thank you for last year’s present. This Christmas I would like to receive a new iphone & a Nintendo switch.

Your friend,

Jesse

Dear Santa,

Santa does Rudolph get to play with the other ranedear now? Thank you for the nintendo last year you got me. This Christmas may I please have a Osmo?

Your friend,

Roberto

Dear Santa,

Is your job hard? Thank you for the Bike you gave me. This year may I please have a big Lego set and Chrismas Jacket for my puppy?

Your friend,

Mila Quintero

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite cookie? Thank you for the Lego box last Christmas. May I please have a Lego box this Christmas.

Your friend,

Daniel

Dear Santa,

How are you doing at work? Thank you for the jrasik Park set. This Christmas can I Please have a battle groop set. I Love the Red nose Raindeer. Rudoph is my favorite Raindeer of all.

Your friend,

Joshua

Dear Santa,

How are you doing at the north pole? Thank you for my lego set last year. This Christmas may I please have a skatebord that trns and an Iphon? I wonder if ralfy is doing well?

Your friend,

Kayden

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Thank you for my kichin last year you got me. This Chrismas may I please have Slime and a toy hellukopdr?

Your friend,

Izabella

Dear Santa,

How do you make toys? Thank you for Last years gifts. This Christmas may I please have a hot wheels car?

Your friend,

Mican

These letters were written by Mrs. Miles’ second grade class at Gardnerville Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving me a Barbie and Lego. I need some snow boot and a warm coat. I wish for som piano music to play with my sister I wonder how you got the deer. Evry Chrismis my mom makes coco and pancakes and chocolates.

Love,

Briseira

Dear Santa,

Thank you for being a great person. I need some winter gloves and a winter hat. I want legos lots and lots of legos please. How are your elf doing at work. Every Christmas I celebrate the holiday by doing Christmas things like setting out cookies and milk.

Love,

Braylon

Dear Santa,

Thank you for every toy each year. I need a puffy jacket because I lost mine last year. I wish for a RC car that can go off road. What do you, Mrs Claus and the elfs do dearing the summer. Every Chrismas my family makes you cookies & milk. One thing I’ve done this year is unexpectly make my bed neatly.

Love,

Devon

Dear Santa,

Thank you for making me happy. I know you want cookies and milk. How can you ride with a deer. How long can you stay awake? When is it your birthday? How long can you stay awake? Can you give me a Lego? I help my mom clean. Is the Ef doing Good? How can I get a Elf? do you have any kids? do you have a wife?

Love,

Freddy

Dear Santa,

Thank you for every thing you do for my family. I need shoes that are warm. I wish to see my grandparents in Canada. I wonder how you get magic? Every Chrismas we go sleding. all year I have been good because I feed my mom’s chicken.

Love,

Graesen

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the train last year. I’m going to se you 2 times! November 30th and December 15th My dad says the Polar Express is magic, but the weather knows it only goes to Cascade! Pft! I play with my brother unexpectably some times.

Love,

Jack Campbell Jensen

Dear Santa,

Theyank you the toys last year. I wish I had a lap top. My mom neds help buying a house in Florida. I have been wondering how many elves do you have? Every Christmas we wake up and make paneakes and sausage.

Love,

J.T.

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving me a toy unicorn named Lily. I need a worm unicorn coat. I wish for a computer and everything that goes with it, try to make the stuff unicorn. How u your elfs? every Christmas I watch the movie Grinch. I help by reading a book to my brother to help him go to sleep.

Love,

Lily

Dear Santa,

I need some new snow boots. I wish for bear I can sleep with. Santa how do you give presents to world I help derorate the christmas tree. every year I make the bed.

Love,

Rodrigo

Dear Santa,

Thank you for giving us presents. I need a soft pillow to go to sleep. I wish for a lamp so i can read at night. I wonder if your raindeer eat healthy food? Every chrismas I make cookies with my dad.

Love,

Madison

Dear Santa,

I need a warmer jacket. I wish for Legos. And I wonder if you are real? At Chrismas I go to Stodick Park and get hot cocoa. Sometimes I make food for my dad when he is working.

Love,

Aaron

Dear Santa,

I need a new pair of snow boots. I wish for a now X Box account. I woonDir how a Black hole Forms? I om glad I hov a roof overy my helad.

Love,

Camorn

Dear Santa,

Thank you for books of bees. I need new snow boots. I wish for LOL dolls. I have a question do you have kids? Every Christmas I hang ornaments on my tree. All year I cleaned my sisters desk.

Love,

Aubrey

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the Presents. I need boots and a cote. The thing I really want is a violin. really do those presents really fit in your sleigh! I help evrery Chrismas by helping my mom decorate the christmas tree.

Love,

Dayana

Dear Santa,

Thank you for everything you do to make children happy. I need size 13 and a half snow boots. I wish for a shelf elf and for all my mom’s and dad’s family to come to our house for Christmas. If people don’t have a chimney how do you get in? I clean my moms bathtub. Every Christmas I open some presents before church. Merry Christmas Santa!

Love,

Vivian Casper

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my bike. I neeb lps for my sister. I wish for a violin that is real. I have a question I wonder if you are real at Walmart. Every year listen to Christmas music. I halp clean my room without even being asked.

Love,

Paris

Dear Santa,

Thank you Santa for all presents when I was little on Chismas day. I wonder how you got your raindeer like where you found them? Also how is your factory poword and made out of and your sled. I wish also for a spider collection.

Love,

Marcos

Dear Santa,

Thank you for doing your jod and bing you. I need new warm clothes. I want a pet kiten (orange and white.) and to see my Brothers and sisters more often. Are you always so jolly? Every Christmas I put my my tree. p.s. Some times I make my Dads and Gramma beds.

Love,

Emily

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my toys. I need new shos size two. I wish for a hover bord and a phne. I have a question how are your elfs. In my house evrey christmas I help my mom mack cookis. I’ve been good by putting christmas ligts up on my house.

Love,

Anthony Walter

Dear Santa,

Thank you Santa for the clothes last Chris Tmas I wist for a hoverboard Santa I hawe a question do I get two presents We decoravte The christmas player for sleping Sant Thank you for happiness I Love you Santa I’ve heer good I play with my sister Santa.

Love,

Aaraly

Dear Santa,

Thank you Santa clas for aweary peasants. and Thank you for giving us in aweary candy kings in aweary Stoukins. and I will make cookies. I Love christmas. I Like to Do a snow angle in the snow. I Like you Dear. You are kind.

Love,

Anahi

Dear Santa,

Thank you for keeping the children happy. I need a pair of slippers. I wish to help people who are homeless. What do you do in yoar spare time. What I do on christams is make cookies and put out carrots for the reindeer. I Did loundry for my mom.

Love,

Sierra

These letters were written by Mrs. May’s second grade class at Minden Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

Can I have a BMX Bike, an RD car, a go-cart, and a Google speaker. I have been a good helper and reminder. Thank you for my present last year. I have even been nice to my sister.

Love,

Matthew Axelson

Dear Santa,

I have been such a brilliant person. Please keep that in mind when I ask for presents. For Christmas. I want an iPhone 11 pro. Also can I have a dirt bike, Lego World, and a computer. Thank you for my toys last year.

Love,

Blake Blosser

Dear Santa,

I want an Xbox for Christmas and I want a Google chrome book, a dirt bike, an R.C. Sports car, and an iPhone 11 pro. I’m nice to my sisters sometimes. Thank you for the robot last year.

Love,

Landon Brock

Dear Santa Claus,

For Christmas, I want a Nintendo Switch and a 3rd controller for my xbox one. I also want a Google Chromebook. I really want an electric scooter. Thank You for the 3DS last Christmas. You’re the best Santa Claus. I do all my chores. I dust on Saturdays and I do the trash on Tuesday mornings.

Love,

Wyatt Buffington

Dear Santa,

Please put this all in my house. This is what I want for Christmas. I want 1000 cardboard boxes, 999 meters of tape, 62 straws, water pressure, on-off-switch, 700 miles of wire, a switch, 2 inches of strong string, sticky tape, a light bulb. I love you so much, Santa.

Thank you,

Evan Charles

Dear Santa,

I have been a good person. First, I want a Google speaker. Next, I want a real computer. Last, I want roller skates. Thanks for my vanity from last year.

Love,

Capri DeRosa

Dear Santa,

I have been a great kid this year. Please keep that in mind when I ask for my presents. I really want a French Bulldog puppy, a Lava Lamp, a Math book pro. Oh, one last thing. Thank you for the bucket of Squishees last year. I love you Santa!

Love,

Raylen

Dear Santa,

I want a jurassic world mososaur toy. I want a Godzilla toy. I want a scorpion toy. I want a Black widow spider toy. I want a Jurassic World pterodactyl toy. I want a Jurassic World dimorphodon toy. I want a Jurassic World Ankylosaurus toy. I want a Jurassic World dilophosaurus toy. I want How to Train your Dragon Hidden World hookfang toy. I want a Jurassic World indominus rex toy. I want a lego jurassic world Blue and indoraptor with lockwood estate. I want a Jurassic World toy Indoraptor. I want a voltron combining lions action figures. I want a Jurassic World stegosaurus. I want a segotrisirotop.

Love,

William

Dear Santa,

I have been good but I have been mean to my brother and my Mom and Dad. May I have a Labradoodle puppy because my other dog died? And can everyone have a happy Christmas? Last year, I got an underwater remote controlled car that broke. Also, I love the sled and Simon Says, too.

Love,

Sawyer Lee

Dear Santa Claus,

I think I have beem good because I helped at home and at school! For Christmas this year can I have a pineapple phone-case? Also, can I have a pineapple water bottle? Also, I would like a Little Passport and more L.O.L. dolls. Thank you so much and you are awesome. Thank you for my L.O.L. dolls from last year. Keep up the good work!

Love,

Mia Mayer

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been such a great kid for christmas. I want to see my grandma again because she died. I want a creeper controller, a minecraft dog controller, a giraffe controller, an Xbox, a T.V. for my room, a 3DS, a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Games, and Lego Game Disks. Also, can I please have another dog? I want another dog because I only have one. Also, a cat would be nice. Thank you for the present last year.

Love,

Kinsey Minnis

Dear Santa Claus,

I want a mountain bike. I want a hoverboard. I want my friend Dean to have more friends. Thanks, you rock. This is why I want this stuff, I am kind. Thank you for the handcuffs from last year. They are cool.

Love,

Maclin Miller

Dear Santa,

I have been such a brilliant person. Please keep that in mind when I ask for my presents. For Christmas, I want a silver Yeti water bottle, a phone, and an extreme habitat for my hamster. I would also like a new book. Thank you for my presents last year. I love you.

Love,

Liv Nilssen

Dear Santa Claus,

Thank you for giving me the fake dino dig. I have been an awesome child. What I want for Christmas is a Google chrome book and a piano music book. I also want an iPhone 11, Hatchimals, Bakugan, Google speaker, a Math book pro, r.c. Car, 10 3D puzzles and a whip that cracks!

Love,

Nolan Ontiveros

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been such a brilliant person this year. I help my mom. I help the yard duty on the playground. I put things in lost and found. My teacher loves me. For Christmas, I want an ATV and a red Lamborghini (Lambo). Thank you for my presents last year, even though I can’t remember them.

Love.

Caleb James Sullivan

Dear Santa,

I have been a good kid. I want a good Christmas for everybody. Can I have a Nintendo Switch and I want 100 Beyblades. Thank you for my Jurassic Park toys and my Batman toys. Thank you for leaving presents to boys and girls and everybody who wants toys.

Love,

Dean S.

Dear Santa Claus,

Can I please have a Bakugan? I’ve been a good boy. Can I also have a Guava Juice box? What I mostly want for Christmas is to move back to my old apartment. Thank you for all the toys I got last year even though I can’t remember any of them.

Love,

Charles Thew

Dear Santa Claus,

I have been a good little boy. Can you get me these things: an Alexa, Lego worlds: The Game for X-box 360 and a billion dollars. Thank you for giving kids what they want.

Love,

Shane Watson

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year. Please put me on the Good list. I want the new iPhone 11. Also, can I have a choker [necklace]? Thank you, Santa.

Love,

Karly Zinn

These letters were written by Ms. Hart’s second grade class at Minden Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

My name is Lizzie! And in my class I’m a very good student. When I go to school I’m always ready to learn. How are you doing? Do you go on vacation? Yes or no. if you have time I would like a xoxo hug. PLEASE! My brother would like a brand skate board and my sister would like an art set. Thank you for all you do for all!

Love,

Lizzie Bonar

Dear Santa,

I was wondering if you can get me an I phone and get me a computer and happy Joy for my mommy. Can you let me have a ride along with you and give me a new elf please Santa so I can get the elf my note because I have never had an elf for a long time. You are kind that’s why I Love Christmas.

Love,

Miacela Cano

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year and my friends. Can I please have a ps4 and also I have been using manners. How are you doing? I bet your having a great time. I want homeless people to get food. I also want please to have an iphone. Bye Santa!

From,

Tanner Chase

Dear Santa,

I wish you could get me 2 things. A Fortnite gift card for 9.99 and an IPhone 11 pro. Thank you Santa! Happy Merry Christmas.

From,

Mario Conchas Montes

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? My brother really wants a sticker pack. Also, hi! Can I be pen pals with one of your girl elves. If so, thank you! What’s your favorite ice cream flavor? O.k. So, I want a hex bug nano and new roller skates for Christmas. Also tell Mrs. Clause I said hi!

Sincerely,

Sophia Delug

Dear Santa,

How are you and how are the elves? I have been nice. My Brother has been so nice and he wants a Baseball glove he would be so happy. May I please have a new Bike and if you can’t then it is ok. I love what you gave me last year. You are so nice and kind. Is it cold at the North Pole?

Love,

Emma Guzy

Dear Santa,

My name is Dylan and I am 8 years old. Did you enjoy your time off? I am a good student and I always try to do my best. I would really like Fortnite with an X Box. Could you please bring my dad a new coffee cup too? Thank you for all the joy in the world!

From,

Dylan Hansen

Dear Santa,

My name is William and I’ve been very good this year. How are you doing Santa? How are your reindeers and what do they like to eat? When my cousin, Jersey, almost fell off the couch I caught her! For Christmad I want an electric scooter that goes 25 mph. Can you bring my dad a hat? Thank you for everything.

From,

William Harter

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good all year. May I have a laptop and MLB the show 19 for my ps4. For Christmas I will give your reindeer a present. How are you magic?

From,

Kevin Haugen

Dear Santa,

Last year I loved the presents. How are you and I am Chaz. Can you give Peio a speaker system. May you please wake me up because I have been very good and my mom saw you last year. I want to know if reindeer like candy canes.

Love,

Chaz Ithurburu

Dear Santa,

Last year I was great. Next what do the reindeer eat? I want a head thing that plays games and the hand to hold. Can I have a pro phone 11.

From,

Michael Larsen

Dear Santa,

Last year your presents were amazing. I think it is cold in the North pole. I want a ps4 and some candy canes and a phone.

From,

Heber Larson

Dear Santa,

How do your reindeers fly? Is it that your sleigh makes it fly? By the way my name is Aaliyah and sometimes I am bad and sometimes I am good and I’m hoping to be good this month for you Santa!!!! Plus how are you doing? May you please get me a Nintendo switch and a… iphone. Please give my mom good luck also my dad and make them happy too. Thank you! And please give my brother a toy car and hopefully he won’t hit and hopefully make me won’t hit him anymore that is why I am being bad.

Love,

Aaliyah Li

Dear Santa,

I want to meet Mrs. Sata Claus at the North Pole. I will send this song to you about you. I help my dog Zevia. PS. What is your reindeers names?

From,

Genesis Rodriguez

Dear Santa,

Mr. Stoll wants 500,000 dollars. I am Tyler and I am 7. I love legos. I want a smart watch and a hope. Thank you, Santa!!!

Tyler Spriggs

Dear Santa,

I have been good almost all year. Me and my brother have been waiting the whole year for the new paw patrol the mighty twins. I help my family. How old are you? I saw carrots on my roof last year. I can make the rest of my list at home.

From,

Ian Steinkraus

Dear Santa,

I have been so helpful and kind this year. How are you doing? Please answer. I have a few questions. How are your elves doing? What do your reindeer look like? Hey, do you know what… My sister was very good this year do you mind if you get her a present?

From,

Bentley Stoffer

Dear Santa,

This is your lovely little girl Reese. I was wondering if you were ready to cross 1,000 houses. I think my brother wants a woopy cushion for Christmas. But what I want for Christmas are earrings with blue puffballs on them. I have been very good this time of year. Your very good child Reese.

From,

Reese Townsend

Dear Santa,

How are you doing in the North Pole? How cold is it and what’s the head elf’s name? Could you please get my brother a Paw Patrol toy and a piece of candy? FYI the cookies, milk and carrots for your reindeer will be on the table. May I please have a Swiss Army Knife so I could be even more helpful to my family? Thank you.

Love,

Andres Zumstein

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Is is fun in the North Pole? Could you get Andres a 100. Could you please get me motorcycle gear? Could you please give me motorcycle gloves? How is it riding a slay? I hope your elves are doing good. Is Coley doing good? I hope so. Could you please give me an IPhone 11?

From,

Bridger Gorrindo

These letters were written by Ms. Wilson’s second grade class at Minden Elementary School.

Dear Mrs. and Mr. Santa,

I can not wait for my Christmas program to start. I will be nervous. I hope you are on the top of the school roof. I hope you have a great Christmas and New Years Eve. I would like the Blaire Doll and the Wellie Wisher Doll set. Thank you. God Bless you and Merry Christmas!

Love,

Maggee Luna

These are the things I want for Christmas. First, How did Elfy know I love Dragons. What is your favorite tip of cookies. Next, I did good things I helped my sister clean my room I game my mom money so I can get gems on School Of Dragons. Last, I want a Dragon stuffed animal. I want a Dragon hatch a mole. I wish you a merry christmas I hope you give me all these toy’s I hope you have a safe ride.

Maycee Lenz

Dare Santa,

I wish you a merry Christmas. First, I have a queshtin does Rudolph,s nose still glow??? And what is you favorite cookie??? Next, I deserve toy,s because I help a lot. I help my mom I clean. I have 1 more question how many hours does it take to go all around the world??? Last for Christmas I want a Crombook and lol,s. if you can I would like these toys Thank you!

Love,

Chloe Wielkie

Dear Santa,

I really want you to know what’s on my christmas list SANTA. How is Ms, Claus? First, I want a dog. I really like dogs. I like electronics and I’m asking for a phone and a computer. I would do all my school work on it. Now you know about my amazing Christmas list. Also i’ve bin good About being respectful.

Love,

Alan Hardy

Dear Santa,

What is your favorite cookies? How is Ms. Santa Clos? What’s your favorite color? I’ve been a really good boy this year because I obey every rule. I also have good grades in school and my teacher loves me. Hey Santa! There is somethin I really want you to hear, I want three things for Christmas. I want a Star Wars Lego set. I want a mine craft pickaxe. The last thing I want is Black Panther’s claws. Now you know what I want for Christmas. Safe trip Santa!

Love,

Elijah Thacker

Dear Santa,

How are you doing with the elves? First, I would like for Christmas a baby cat and a baby dog phone. Next, I want to know what is your favorite cookies? Lastly, I have been good at home and school. I help at home. I do my homework. I hope you have a merry Christmas to you!

Love,

Sonora Insell

Dear Santa,

I can’t wait until Christmas. First, I want to know what your favorite Cookie is. Next, I have been good this year. I have done all my chores and gotten my work done. Last I really really wont a rc boat please thank you so much Santa! See you Next Christma.

Love,

Cooper McGarry

Dear Santa,

I can’t wait for Christmas to come. How are the reindeer doing? What are your favorite kind of cookies? First, I want a r c car with a trailer to haul a boat. Next, I want tools. I want cedar wood with it. I like the smell when it gets wet. Last, I want a drone. I wont a net on the drone. My teacher always says I am the nice kid. Now you know what I want for Christmas.

Love,

Dutch Gannon

Dear Santa,

How are your Reindeer doing? First, all year I have been nice to my brother. Next, I want 10 white candles. The thing I want most of all is $9,000 dollars. I want to buy the biggest Lego set in the world and a drone. Merry Christmas and Safe travels!

Your Friend,

Isaac Lesiuk

Dear Santa,

Thank you for my present last year. First, I have a question for you. How are Rudolph, Dancer, Prancer, Comet, Cupid, Doner, Blitson, Dasher, and Vikson doing? How was the sleigh ride last year? Next, I wil tell you how I have been good. I have been good by following the rules and making my bed. Last, for Christmas can I tell you what I want? Well for Christmas may I have snow on Christmas morning? I hope you have a good sleigh ride this year.

Love,

Sydney Dorsey

Hi, Santa

I’m going to talk about something with you. First, did roodofs nose still glow. I think it did. Next, I’ll tell you why I’ve been good. I’ve been listening. I’ve been helping too. I want cozmo for Christmas. Thank you so much Santa see you on Christmas.

Love,

Clayton Griffith

Hi Santa,

This is all the important stuff I wanted to tell you. First, I wonid to ask you, what type of cookies do you like? Next, I think I was doing great this year beceas I was doing great at school. Last this is my list of my presents. First, a music set. Next, school supplies. Lastly, venus fly trap. Now you know what I want.

Love,

Willie Martin

Dery. sahta

I have a question to say to you. what your faurot cookie? I have been good from my mom and dad from helping them. I want a Robot and a drone and a dog. Now you know what I want for christmas. done forget it is a dag night

Leo Auchenbach

Dear Santa,

I waited for Christmas last year. Now, I’m excited for Christmas to Come again this year. First, I want to try the cookies that Mrs. Claus makes. Next, I have been so good this year, I have not gone to the Principals office once this whole year. Last, I want a Roblocks game and a book. I am thankful for you Santa,

Love,

Jeremiah Casados

Hay! Santa I need to talk to you about something. First, can I have a puppy and lol’s. Santa can you get that. Next, can I have School surprise. Please! Next, how is mrs. claus. Last, I have been so good because I have been help my sisters. Know all the stuff I won’t To tell you about something please!

Aby Figueroa

Hi santa!

First, what is your favorite cookies? Do you have any new reindeer? Next, i’ve been doing all my chores also i’ve been making my bed when my mom tells me. Last, I want a nonfiction books also a barbie! Have a great christmas santa!

Natalie Roe

Dear st.nick

I will tell you something like statements and questions. First, santa whats your favorite cookie. In general my favorite cookie is a chocolate chip cookie! Next, have I been good. I think I Have been good because I play nice! Last, can I please have the lego death star, Lego jack sparrow and Walter! Santa if you were a kid what would you git. St. nick I hope you have a good year!

Beckett Shorten

Hi santa,

I hope you stopped the grinch. Again. First of all do you have a new reindeer. If so please name him or her speedy. Next, I’ve been good because every other day I pick up dog poop, eeeeeew. What I want is 3 beyblades, Heat salamander, Roktavor, and Dark wonder valtryek. I hope you have these things if not that’s OK.

Love,

Marcus Forsyth

Dear Santa,

How are the ders? First, I would like a dog and a cat and a Frozen 2 Movie. Next, I want a Frozen 2 toye, Elsa and the Frozen 2 Water Pony. Last, I hope you have a Merry Christmas

Danielle Arnold

These letters were written by Mrs. Sullivan’s second grade class at Piñon Hills Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I hope your having fun at the Noth Pole? For Christmas I would love Airpods, Apple watch, Vans, and some books please. I am super exited because Christmas is my favorite holiday. I am also exited because I love making cookies for Christmas.

From,

Elise Gasporra

Dear Santa Claus,

I hope you are having fun getting ready for Christmas. How are you and Mrs. claus doing? I would like to have a 3ds games. It is Mario top 100 Also I want Luige’s Mansion 3. I want a jackit that says Douglas Tigers.

From,

Yariel Rincon-Sanchez

Dear Santa,

I hope you are cose and worm at the North Pole. For Christmas I would like a iPhone 11 pro max. Santa whut do you and Mrs. Claus do in the sumer?

From:

Talia Roussel

Dear Santa Claus,

I hope you are doing good in the North Pole. I’ve been so good this year. For Christmas I’d like to have Glimmer and Shine. I’d also like to have a sloth stuff animal family, the game Twisher, the hole series of Rainbow Magic, and a hover Board. Have a holly jolly merry Christmas.

Love,

Jaidyn Dallas

Dear Santa,

I want a computer, iPhone 11 Pro, Reborn baby doll, Hover Board, Air Pods, and Boxy Girls. I would also like Glimmer and Shine, Apple watch Seeres five, and books. I hope you are in the speerit for Chrismas.

Love,

Liberty Watson

Dear Sante Claus,

How are you and Mrs Claus doing? Can I please have a fun computer, Airpods, Glimmer and Shine, and a fun book and gust one more thing Hoverboard. Thank you! Merry Christmas Ho Ho Ho.

Love,

Makenna Yahnel

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? For Christmas I’d love a computer, Twister, a pearler bead pattern dog, and eny thing sloth related please. What is your favorite tipe of cookie?

From,

Isabella Botsford

Dear Santa,

I hope you are having fun getting rety for Chritmas. I would like stuft animls, Legose, and a pupy. Santa you are the best.

From,

Anthony Latragna

Dear Santa Claus,

I hope you’er having fun getting ready for Christmas. I would like an iPhone 11 por max, Air Pods, Apple watch, and X-Box. What do you do dering summer?

From,

Santiago Martinez

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? I want Glimmer and Shine and Twister. Can I please have a Hover Board, Air pods, Vans, and Boxy girls? Can I please have a drone and Legos? I can’t wait till you come.

Love,

Adalynn Bleeker

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? For Christmas I want a Apple watch, Glimmer and Shine, Air pods, a Hover Board, Twister, Madden, books, and Vans. I want a drone to, legos, and sloth pjs. Thank you! You are the best and what are you’re favret cookes?

Love,

Madison Lonnegren

Dear Santa Claus,

I hope you’ve heard I’ve been good this year. I want a books please. How are you and Mrs. Claus doing?

From,

Johann Coughlin

Dear Santa,

I think you are the best. For Christmas I would like a PS4. I’ll see you next year.

Love,

Tripp Parsley

Dear Santa,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? Oh and can I have a hover board please? Santa I hope you are having a great day.

From,

Brody Potter

Dear Santa Claus,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing? This yer I have bin good. This yer I want Schekch please, a computer, Twister, books and last but not leste a horse for my mother. I hope you have a good Christmas.

Love,

Kori Sadabseng

Dear Santa Claus,

I hope you are getting redy for Christmas and I hope you have a good Christmas. Please can you give me a drone, air pods, iPad 11 Pro Max and an X-box? I can’t wate to make koocies for you at home. I Love you Santa best ever.

From,

Leland Galvan

Dear Santa,

I hope you are having fun getting ready for Christmas? I hopw you’ve heard I’ve been good. Wut I want four Chrismas is Madden 20 or The Showe 20. I hopw you are having a grate time at the North Pole.

From,

Tennessee Jackson

Dear Santa,

I hope you’ve heard I’ve been good this year. I wude like a drum set please. I hope you are haveinge a grat Crismis.

From,

Jace Waddell

Dear Santa,

I hope you’ve heard I’ve been good this year. I woud like a ripstik and a satebord. What I woud love is Air Pods and a TV. I hope you are worm at the North Pole.

From,

Jack Willette

Dear Santa Claus,

How are you and Mrs. Claus doing this year? I havd been so good this year and for Christmas I would love to have a drone, iPhone, and a Watch. I hope you have a great time at the North Pole.

Love,

Wyatt Renn Stevenson

These letters were written by Mrs. Coziahr’s second grade class at Piñon Hills Elementary School.

Dear Santa,

I really want a laptop and a black and white cat so my other cat has company. I really really want to see a raindeer. Thank you for all the presents in all of the years. ps Does rudolph really have a red nose?

Love,

Kennedy Joy Russell

Dear Santa,

I’ve been thinking how does magic feel What is the feeling? Also I want to see Dasher Pranser, Vixen, and Donar. For Christmas I Want two turtle doves and one of your hates! Hope you have a holly jolly Christmas!

From,

Sofia Hauk

Dear Santa,

Please give me a millon V-bucks for fortnite. I also want some strong beyblades. I also want some cool hot wheels. I wish for the fortnite PS4 I also want a headset for my PS4.

Sincerely,

Ivan Burns

Dear Mr. Claus,

Thank you for all the gifts. You are rily kind to people. So if you think I have been good this year then this is wut I wold like. Skate Shoos, and a real magic wond. But what I realy wont is a happy Crismas for you and yore elfs. P.S. How do yore ranedeer fly?

Sincerely,

Izzy Sparhawk

Dear Mr. Clause,

Thank you for the amazing present you kindly gifted to me last year. I have a question for Rudolph. “Is your nose bright red and does it glow?” I want 3 things for Christmas. I want a black cat with half a white face, a laptop, and some round red glasses. I really hope all the kids were good this year.

Lots of love,

Emily Manning

Dear Santa,

I am Stella! I hope you like this letter. I love Christmas! It is my favorite time of the year. Santa how many elves do you have? I have a joke for you Santa! What do pinapples eat? Pizza!

From,

Stella

Dear Santa,

Thank you for working so hard on chrismas. I think you are awesome what I want for crismas is a kitten and a LoL house that has 70 supries in it and a omg dolles 3 of them and 2 olol dolles and a purple elechrek moder sicel. Polly pocket mall and car a Baking kit 5 supries 50 of tem. Marry crismas Santa Claus.

Sincerely,

Emersyn Ramirez

Dear Santa,

What are your reinders names? I’, sory for being noty. I’m being mean to my sister but people at School I’m being nice to, It’s Just haping Santa. Can I pleas get the ultra nerf gun.

By,

Gunnar Larsen

Dear Mr. Claus,

Thank you for the bar you gave me last year. But this year I realy want modle majik clay, a tire swing, and I realy realy want a doll for my cosin. How many elves do you have? P.S. It’s feesing down here.

Sincerely,

June Smith

Dear Santa Claws,

I hope you can fit in the chimny with your fat tummy. Please can I have 5 billion dolars and a mongouse from target or wallmart Can I have a nice drone with a camera please. Santa can I have a new blue exhaust pipe please. Hai Santa you shood go to guchey to by a Jacket for chrismus because it’s sooper cold.

From,

Brighton Staun

Dear Santa,

I hope you are having a good day. I want a helicopter with a remote. I know the elf – ubet.

From,

Nolan Girdner

Dear Satna Claus,

I am wondring what mis is Claus calls you. I want a purple modersickll and my brouther wants a blue modersickll and I want a LoL House and LoL supries bolls. And a kichen food and a kichen and Pots and ;ans. I also I want a Lagig ful of polly Pockes and a Polly Peckes House.

From,

Gemma Jasobsen

Dear Santa Claus,

Thank you for giving me lots of presints. Santa Claus can I please have a Dock Mick Stufan washer mshen Please? Can I please have a prinsas grass? Can I please have a make up prinsas tabel? Can I please have 5 popsy spris? Can I please have a prinsas chair? I knkow my elf bet?

Sincerely,

Hailey Lindsay

Dear Santa Claus,

I am thankful for my famly and Santu and Santu you are the best. I like you a lote because you give presens to evry buty and I liky your rander espesly rudof.

Love,

Chace

Dear Santa Claus,

I would like one of the wite owlees and pinck owlees. I would also like one of thos blue dog toys and cat. They have difrint noyses and can wolk. I would also like one of thos lamas that grow. have a good crismas.

Love,

Evelynne Botto

Dear Santa Claus,

I Love you so much and I wode love if I code fliy with you please. Santa Claus, and a baby dol please. For Christmas can you give me a taory reindeers and slay and tary Santa Claus please please please.

Love,

Charly Wagstaff

Dear Santa Claus,

how old arr you like 395. I love yoar elves They are so Funny. Thank you for all yoar prescnts.

Jaxson Cain

Dear Santa Claus,

Thank you for working hard on evryones presonts. I would like a trampoling with walls a, apple wach and a big peac of foam.

From,

Samuel Swarts

Dear Santa,

I love your reindeer and I love your elves. My mom needes help. I want this for Christmas a baby born Surprise and a little alive unicorn. I hope you are good.

Sincerely,

Jaime Sandoval

Dear Santa,

One thing I want is for my moms head not to hurt and my dads ankle to heel. Second thing I want is a new phone. Third thing i want is a blanket and a pillow. The Fourth thing I want is Like thirty overalls. fifth thing I want is some more socks pants and shirts.

Sincerly,

Emma Pleger