Let’s bring Bocce Ball to Douglas County

All seniors age 50 and over are being recruited to help establish a “Young at Heart” Bocce Ball League at the Douglas County Senior Center in Gardnerville. Bocce, also known as Italian lawn bowling, is one of the most widely played games in the world and one of the oldest lawn or yard games. It’s simple, easy to learn, and can be played by people of all ages and skill levels. Come and check it out and have some fun while getting out there to flex those muscles and get some exercise with others.

Center volunteers Nik and Rick are members of the YAH and will be happy to show you the ropes. You are invited to join them on Tuesdays and Thursdays after lunch. Canopies will be up to help shade the sun and chairs are provided for those wishing to site between shots. Set up is around 10:30 a.m. and you may even start then if the afternoon doesn’t work for you. Contact the center with questions at 782-5500, ext. 5245.

YOU ARE INVITED TO BREAKFAST WITH THE MUSTANGS

Living in the Carson Valley you’ve no doubt had the opportunity to see our wild horses. The “Heart and Soul Horses Helping Humans” group will hold a fundraising breakfast where you can learn more about the program and what volunteers are doing.

On Sept. 7, from 9 a.m.-noon, you are invited to join them for a ranch-style breakfast buffet on a private patio in Genoa, overlooking the mustang pastures and the beautiful Carson Valley. Come meet “Handsome Harry,” their official Mustang Ambassador, and two of the mustang yearlings that are available for adoption. All money earned from this event goes toward the local mustang program which participates in public events and school programs designed to provide education on Nevada’s famous wild horse population.

“Depending on the funds available, the group adopts from one to four wild mustang colts each year,” said Cindy Hartzell, group president and Heart Soul Confidence Based Horsemanship Coach, E3A EAL Certified Practitioner. “The group’s motto is ‘Changing lives of mustangs one baby at a time.’ Volunteer horse trainers do what is referred to as ‘gentling’ these wild ponies who have had no previous human contact,” she continued. “When they are ready to be adopted to their forever homes, they are what we call ‘halter started.’ That means they can be led, trailered, and will stand for a farrier or vet once they have learned to trust humans.”

You may purchase a table of 10 for $250 or individual seats for $30 at the upcoming breakfast. As a 501(c)3 non-profit, a large portion of your ticket(s) price may be tax-deductible. Seating is limited and tickets must be purchased in advance. Please contact Cindy for more information or to purchase your tickets at 530-386-3639. See the website horseshelpinghumans.org.

