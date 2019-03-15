Let your light so shine

Jesus, who has given us so much, made a request of His disciples, "Let your light shine before men (people) in such a way that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father who is in heaven. (Matt. 5:16)

Isn't He asking us to turn on our light … to be visible? – to be a reflection of His Spirit in our lives? Let's come in our world and make a special effort. I've been led to begin by looking favorably at each person with the eyes of Jesus — forgiving, loving eyes. With that mindset, I tried smiling at first, then progressing to asking, "How's your day going?" Be courteous, allow someone to go ahead of you in the check-out line, and take your grocery cart back to the proper place.

Until Copernicus came along in 1543, we earthlings believed our world "revolved around us." Ptolemy was as wrong as we are holding onto "center stage. Like the moon — we're to reflect the Son. I'm compelled to begin my day by asking the Holy Spirit, my guide, "Lord, what can I do today to put a smile on Your face, and make You look good?"

I don't worry about what others think or how they react. My constant prayer takes me back to my earlier sports days — "Put me in coach!" I don't perform for others or for myself. My intent is to let my light shine, as best I can, in an open, visible manner, and then leave the glory to God. Whenever someone asks me, "Why?" I thank them for asking and share, "the Lord asked me to do it."

There is so much darkness and desperation in this world. We need to hear a word from God that is like a "lamp (flashlight) for our feet showing the path to take in God's world to see our way" (Psalm 119:105). The workplace is filled with spiritually hungry people. Most of them, however, won't connect their own emptiness with their need for God unless they can see the difference Christ makes in a Christian's life. They notice our peace in the midst of disappointment. And they note our graciousness toward people who try our patience. The adage is true: We may be the only Bible nonbelievers read.

We are called by Jesus to evidence the "new creation" His Spirit is helping us to become, and are given "a ministry of reconciliation (2Cor. 5:17-21) — to "show and tell" others how to find fulfillment and eternal life and daily abundance in Him.

Picture yourself holding the title of "ambassador … speaking boldly" (Eph. 6:20) with our actions as much or more than our words. As His followers, how do you think we're doing with our assignment to be Christ's ambassadors? Do we represent the kingdom well? Is our faith attractive to others? Is the gospel believable by how we live? When people observe how you live, do they see the benefits of being a child of God? Do our actions match our words? Do they attest to the truth of what you believe? Do people see that your faith makes a positive difference in your life and work?

Do I dare look in the mirror at my reflection?

Pastor Bill Baltz is a member of the Carson Valley Ministers' Association.