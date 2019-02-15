Let God carry away your anxiety

Proverbs 12:25 says; "An anxious heart weights a man down…" Today many are weighed down by anxiety and peace seems to allude many. Fueled by our high paced lifestyle we see the toll stress is taking on individuals and families. Stress related illnesses are common place as many live in fear, worry, and anxiety. Our culture's solutions for our stress is; more exercise, change in diet, or medication, yet for many, anxiety still dominates their life and peace seems far away.

So how do you deal with life in this age of stress, anxiety and worry? I have found some simple biblical principles for dealing with anxiety and they are timeless and practical.

SUBMIT YOUR LIFE TO GOD

We read in 1 Peter 5: 6-7; "Humble yourselves, therefore, under God's mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time. Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you."

An anxious life is a life that's most likely not in a right relationship with God. God is the giver of peace, and the one who takes our anxiety. If you're stressed out, have the hard conversation with yourself, asking; "Have I humbled myself before God?" If not do so, and once you do, God will provide loving care and carry away your anxiety.

PRAY WITH THANKSGIVING

Philippians 4:6-7 says; "Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus."

What a wonderful promise for those who trust in Christ. As you bring your anxieties to Him and remember to be thankful, God will guard your innermost self and give you peace. It's a peace unlike the peace that people try to find in activities or medication. God's peace is peace of the heart that guards you from the anxieties of the world.

Are you stressed out or anxious? Turn to the Lord, have faith in Jesus Christ and as you grow in that relationship, His peace will be with you. Philippians goes on to remind us that when we set our minds on good things and practice godly behavior, this too will usher in peace to our lives.

Philippians 4:8-9 says; "…Whatever is true…noble…right …pure …lovely…admirable…excellent or praiseworthy – think about such things. Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me-put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you."

Did you notice the promise? It's "The God of peace will be with you!" There's a popular song that speaks of God's solution to inner turmoil. "Come to the Altar" is the song and here's the first stanza;

"Are you hurting and broken within? Overwhelmed by the weight of your sin? Jesus is calling! Have you come to the end of yourself? Do you thirst for a drink from the well? Jesus is calling! O come to the altar, the Father's arms are open wide forgiveness was bought with the precious blood of Jesus Christ!"

Peace with God is the peace that's bigger than life's issues because it's the peace you were created for.

Pastor Rich Lammay of High Sierra Fellowship is a member of the Carson Valley Ministers' Association.