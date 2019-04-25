Lei-making for high school grads

Rick and Davelyn Miyashiro open their home on 6 p.m. June 5 to make leis for graduating high school seniors from all area schools. Anyone interested in making a celebratory lei for a local graduating student is welcome to attend.

Hawaiian leis are given as a way to show love, honor, and regard. Davelyn said, "A lei represents a mother embracing her child and the child's arms around her neck."

Family and friends wear the Hawaiian floral wreaths during the graduation ceremony and present the leis to graduates following commencement.

There is no cost for the leis. For the past 15 years, the Miyashiros have supplied all flowers and materials as a gift and congratulations to all graduating seniors and their families.

RSVPs are requested as soon as possible (and no later than May 15) to allow enough time to order the richly scented plumeria blossoms.

To reserve a spot, call 775-450-3873 and leave a message with your name and phone number; Davelyn will return the call to provide location directions and other event details.

Arbor Day celebration in Genoa

Friday is National Arbor Day, which encourages the planting of trees as a way to recognize their value and importance and to celebrate their beauty. Arbor Day was first officially observed in the United States in 1874 and has since expanded to include participation from numerous countries around the world.

Designated a "Tree City USA" since 2014, the town of Genoa invites the community to help mark the day with tree plantings at Mormon Station State Park tomorrow morning starting at 10 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear "weather appropriate clothing, gloves, hat, and sunscreen" and "be prepared to dig a hole and plant a tree."

Mormon Station State Park is located at 2295 Main Street in Genoa.

Douglas Library Book Sale

The Douglas County Public Library Foundation and Friends of the Library invite the community to their spring book sale May 10-12 at the CVIC Hall, 1602 Esmeralda Ave., in Minden. Many gently used books, children's books, audio books, DVDs and CDs will be offered at bargain prices. A number of individually priced collectible books will also be available.

The Friends of the DCPL members-only preview sale will be held Friday, May 10 from 4-7 p.m. All are welcome to join the Friends at the door, and members receive a 10% discount on all book sale purchases.

The public sale is scheduled for Saturday, May 11 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday, May 12 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Proceeds from the sale support the Friends of the DCPL and the DCPL Foundation. These organizations host a number of library programs including summertime reading events, Saturday and family movies, the second grade library card project, guest speakers, and classes.

For information, check online at library.douglascountynv.gov or call the Minden Library at 775-782-9841.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.