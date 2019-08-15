Legion High Desert Post 56 seeking new members

A member of the American Legion’s High Desert Post 56 issued a plea encouraging veterans to join the group.

Post 56 1st Vice Commander and 22-year Air Force veteran John Laub has lived in Carson Valley for 11 years.

“For retirement, we chose the Carson Valley as home in 2011,” Laub said. “It’s a special place, blessed in so many ways but above all, good people: friends, neighbors and fellow citizens make this valley such a wonderful to live. Military veterans are a huge part of that equation.”

Laub pointed out that any veteran honorably discharged since December 1941 is eligible for American Legion membership.

But with an average age in the 70s, he said the Legion needs younger veterans to join.

“Many still work and have school-aged kids,” he said. “There are all sorts of activities vying for your ‘time, talent & treasure.’”

He said organizations like The American Legion are witnessing dismal participation by veterans of all age groups.

“But involvement of the younger ones — the post-9/11 demographic–is especially disheartening,” he said. “This lack of involvement has adverse consequences.”

He said he’s often asked what the Legion can do for younger members.

“First answer: the American Legion is the Veteran’s No. 1 voice in Washington, D.C.,” he said. “As a national organization, no one fights harder for your rights and benefits. The American Legion gains strength only through robust membership. Reason enough to join right there.”

He said that joining the legion is a good way to help bothers and sisters in arms.

“A few years ago, our post helped a disabled vet living with his parents in Carson City,” Laub said. “The young man’s wheelchair was destroying the tile floor of their home. With help from local businesses, members of American Legion Post 56 installed a hardwood floor throughout. The parent’s heartfelt gratitude made it all worthwhile.”

Post 56 sponsors the Northern Nevada All Veterans Honor Guard & Color Guard.

“Among many services, we render military honors for deceased vets as they’re laid to rest,” he said. “It’s a somber honor. Of course, like Post 56 and the Legion at large, our Guard needs fresh blood as most current members are 70-plus.”

To find out more about the American Legion, visit http://www.legion.org or http://www.american-legion-post56-nv.us or the post Facebook page at American Legion “High Desert” Post 56.