Lecture focuses on battle against pests

Farmers, ranchers and gardeners everywhere face many of the same challenges – weeds growing in unwanted places, critters digging holes and insects eating plants. To help producers better understand and overcome these common struggles, University of Nevada Cooperative Extension presents, "Weeds, Critters and Insects in the Landscape and Garden," 6-8 p.m., May 29 at the CVIC Hall, 1604 Esmeralda Ave., in Minden as part of the Agriculture Innovation Forum Series.

"This forum will address what struggles people are dealing with and solutions that may fit their home, garden or farm, depending on their situations," said Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Coordinator Wendy Hanson Mazet, who will be speaking at the forum.

Mazet's presentation will cover annual nuisance weeds, garden insects and four-legged pests, such as squirrels, voles and gophers.

The forum is part of the Agriculture Innovation Forum Series, which is designed to provide practical information and know-how for agricultural producers and small-acreage owners to optimize their land use potential and maintain agricultural open space in the Carson Valley. The series is intended to be an open dialogue format allowing attendees ample opportunity to ask questions and learn. The forums are free, and no registration is required.

For information on the May 29 forum, "Weeds, Critters and Insects in the Landscape and Garden," contact the Douglas County Extension office at 775-782-9960.