Lecture and book signing by local authors

Meet local authors Karen Dustman, Laurie Hickey and Judy Wickwire on April 7, from 3-5 p.m., at 88 Cups in Minden. They will be discussing and signing their recently released book, "The Old Genoa Cemetery: A Walking Tour." This is the first book in a four-book series about those who have made the Genoa Cemetery their final resting place.

If you are interested in Carson Valley history, the best place to find it is in our local cemeteries. This book gives you a glimpse into the lives of many early pioneers and others who made Carson Valley their home. The lecture highlights a few of the fascinating families and individuals, both old and new. Here is an opportunity to learn a little more than what is in the book. Carson Valley was often jokingly called "Cousin Valley" by old timers and you will find out how many family are connected. Martina Scossa might have been one of the largest contributors to "Cousin Valley." A few fun stories are included like longtime Douglas County Clerk, Hans Jepsen, who had a terrific sense of humor as you will learn.

Avid history buffs, the authors spend a substantial amount of time at archives, historical societies, museums and on adventures to actual historic sites to help with their research. They will be all dressed up for the April 7 lecture in historical attire to add to the flavor and ambiance of the presentation. Please join the authors of "The Old Genoa Cemetery" to step back in time and get to know a little more about local history. 88 Cups Coffee & Tea is located at 1663 Lucerne St., Minden, near the intersection of Lucerne Street and Highway 395.

Getting ready for the Annual Pond Tour

The Northern Nevada Pond Club is always looking for new ponds and yards to feature in their annual pond tour. It's a beautiful tradition in the Carson Valley and you needn't be a club member in order to participate. All you need is a garden, pond (with or without a Koi collection), or water feature you are proud of and wish to share with others. This year's tour is on July 21, and tickets are still just $10 a person or $15 a couple. They go sale in June and will be available at Greenhouse Garden Center in Carson City and Valley Garden Center in Gardnerville. Please call Sharon with any questions or to learn more about participation 267-0336.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com