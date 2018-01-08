Leads sought in Christmas Eve battery

Authorities are hoping a woman who filmed a man battering an 89-year-old man being battered on Christmas Eve will come forward with the video.

The incident occurred at the Gardnerville Walgreen's at about 7:30 p.m.

Douglas County Sheriff's Spokeswoman Sgt. Bernadette Smith said the men involved in the battery were driving a lack Dodge pickup.

"One of the suspects was described as a Caucasian male with a beard in 20-30 years old," she said. "The victim initially declined to report the incident, but recently came forward and is cooperating with DCSO."

Smith said the sheriff's office received information that a woman filmed the incident on her cell phone.

Anyone with information is asked to call Douglas County Dispatch at 775-782-5126 or Douglas County Secret Witness at 775-782-7463.