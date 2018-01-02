Leads run out in fatal hit and run

All leads have been exhausted in the search for whomever was responsible for the hit and run death of a 21-year-old man on Fremont Street in northern Carson Valley.

Roberto Palomar-Espinoza was walking home from a party early on the morning of July 1 when he was struck by a vehicle.

His body was found a few hours later where it had been left lying by the street.

Douglas County Undersheriff Paul Howell said sheriff's investigators will continue to follow up any new tips or leads.

Howell said the sheriff's office has met with the family about the case in the six months since it occurred.

"DCSO and NHP have had multiple updates with the family, to include two sit down meetings which spanned several hours, in which we reviewed our investigative steps and information gathered," he said. "At the first meeting there were three family members accompanying the mother and the second meeting mom had two family members with her."

Palomar-Espinoza's aunt said that there were mixed feelings about the investigation from the family.

"I worked on the other side of law enforcement and I know that the officers I worked with take any investigation they are working with seriously and they do everything they can to solve their cases," said Maria Prado Espinosa.

said. "Being on the other side of law enforcement, it is frustrating not knowing what is going on."

Both Howell and Palomar-Espinoza said they hope someone will come forward in the case.

Anyone with information may contact Douglas County Investigator Leland Love at 782-6299 or llove@douglasnv.us, or Trooper Doug Hildebrand at 775-687-9717 or dhildebrand@dps.state.nv.us, regarding case No. 170700025. Callers may also contact Secret Witness at 782-7463.