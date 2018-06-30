Leadership Class works on garden for Gardnerville school

As part of their commitment to the community, Leadership Douglas County's class of 2018 is establishing a vegetable garden at Gardnerville Elementary School.

As part of the leadership program, each class designs and implements a community project.

The 15 members of this year's class chose "Farm to School" for their project.

The class' goal is to build the foundation and to create a model program that can be implemented in other Douglas County schools in the future.

Farm to School is a nationwide initiative to connect students to healthy, local foods as well as educational opportunities such as school gardens, cooking lessons, and farm field trips. Farm to School is implemented in three phases:

School Garden – Building the infrastructure for a school learning garden.

Education – Educating students on horticulture and nutrition. This phase includes engaging the local agricultural community.

Procurement – Including fruits and vegetables produced in school and community gardens into school nutrition programs.

Plans for the school include building raised beds and a shed for gardening supplies, acquiring supplies to support the first year of farm to school, promoting the program, and assisting the school in writing Farm to School learning grants.

Members of the community can participate in the project with donations of soil, children's gardening gloves, and other items listed on Douglas County School District's Farm to School wish list.

Monetary donations should be made out to Carson Valley Community Food Closet. For more information, residents can contact LDC 2018 at DouglasFarm2School@gmail.com or reach out to a member directly.

For more information about National Farm to School programs, visit http://www.farmtoschool.org/.

Leadership is designed to create community leaders from all walks of life by focusing on our community's leadership needs, history, values, members, strengths, and issues.

The following are members of the 2018 LDC Class:

Katie Allin – Sierra Lutheran High School

Sheela Bilderback – Baker Hughes, a GE owned company

Tim Davis – Senior Building Inspector, Douglas County

JD Frisby – Town of Minden

James Gocke –Carson Valley Medical Center

Joan Neuffer – D'terra Law, LLC/GreenACTnv

Merrilyn Noble – Retired Nurse

Larry Offenstein – Kiwanis/Topaz Ranch Estates GID

Bryan Oland – Carson Valley Accounting

Dean Paris – Retired United States Marine Corps

Taylor Radtke – Partnership Douglas County

Norma Ruelas – Family Support Council

Sarah Sanchez – Carson Valley Community Food Closet

Nadia Shahin – Eastside Memorial Park

Kim Smallwood – Visit Carson Valley