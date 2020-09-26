Leadership class working on 2020 time capsule

The Leadership Douglas County Class of 2020, an annual educational program offered by Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, is inviting community members, businesses, and families to take part in their “2020 In Focus” time capsule campaign.

From now until Nevada Day, Leadership class members will be collecting pictures, letters, and other historical items to be sealed for 50 years at the Douglas County Historical Society’s museum in Gardnerville with the hopes of sharing what was happening this year from the community’s perspective with future generations.

“2020 In Focus” is larger than a single event. The Leadership Class of 2020 is also offering small capsules for families to make and rediscover their own memories by placing items into the capsule and burying it in a meaningful spot to be dug up in the future.

Families can pick up a time capsule at Anytime Fitness in Gardnerville, Bellator Firearms Training LLC, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, Douglas County Community and Senior Center, DST Coffee, and RCM Realty Group until Oct. 12.

If you are interested in donating a historical item to be sealed or would like more information about our family time capsule kits, please email us at LDC2020timecapsule@gmail.com