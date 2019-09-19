Late summer cold front sparks fires and snow

A late-summer cold front on Monday brought high winds, power outages, small fires and a dusting of snow on the Carson Range.

The largest fire was one across Grant Avenue from the Gardnerville Walmart. East Fork firefighters received an assist from the rain in extinguishing the blaze that was reported around 1 p.m. The fire was mopped up by 2 p.m.

A tree in a power line closed Douglas Avenue for about an hour as blustery winds scoured Gardnerville on Monday.

Officials closed the road between Eddy and Main streets as a tree smoldered where it was rubbing against the power line.

Firefighters responded to a small brush fire on Eddy Street, not far from the Douglas Avenue call, that was put out by bystanders. They checked the building on the corner of Main and Eddy streets to ensure there weren’t any additional fires.

A 58-mph wind gust was recorded at the Fish Springs Firehouse around 12:20 p.m. Monday. A weather watcher in the Ranchos reported a quarter inch. An inch of rain was measured in Genoa.

NV Energy reported a power outage affecting 2,255 customers around 11:17 a.m. While restoration was expected at 2 p.m. East Valley residents reported their power was back on by 11:40 a.m.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of showers after noon today with high temperatures around 64 degrees. High temperatures are expected to climb back into the 70s over the weekend.

The first day of fall is Sept. 23.