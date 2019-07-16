Lane closures on Kingsbury through July 31

Single lane closures will take place on the Carson Valley side of Kingsbury Grade through July 31 as the Nevada Department of Transportation clears roadside slopes.

Small sections of Kingsbury Grade will be reduced to one lane from approximately 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays between Daggett Summit and Foothill Road.

Motorists are advised to anticipate minor travel delays as traffic flaggers and pilot cars alternate directions of travel through localized road work zones. The road work schedule is subject to change.

As part of continuing roadway maintenance, NDOT maintenance staff is removing roadside dirt and rocks which have loosened from roadside slopes before a scheduled roadway resurfacing later this summer.

State road updates are available by visiting nvroads.com or dialing (775) 888-7000 before driving.

Single lane closures and minor travel delays will take place on State Routes 208 and 824 in the Wellington and Smith areas of Lyon County beginning July 15 as the Nevada Department of Transportation reseals the roadway surface.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., one-way traffic with pilot cars will be in place on the following routes and dates as the roadway surface is resealed:

State Route 208 through the Wilson Canyon (approximately mileposts 13 to 16) Monday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 16

State Route 208 between Wellington and Smith (approximately mileposts 2 to 9) Wednesday, July 17 through Friday, July 19

State Route 824 from Smith to west of the intersection of Delphi Way near the Rosaschi Air Park Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 23

Brief lane closures will then take place on the routes Aug. 1-7 as new roadway striping is placed.

One-way traffic with traffic controls and pilot cars will be in place to safely guide motorists through the road work zones, with travel delays of up to 20 minutes. Motorists are advised to drive at posted work zone speed limits, or slower as necessary for conditions.