Lane closures in Douglas County start today

Lane closures began Monday on State Route 206 as part of a Nevada Department of Transportation project to resurface three highways in Douglas County.

From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through June 10, one-way traffic will be in place with up to 30-minute delays as traffic flaggers and pilot cars alternate directions of travel through the work zone on sections of Foothill Road and Genoa Lane (known as SR 206).

Through July, drivers should then anticipate similar continuing periodic single lane closures on SR 206, U.S. 395 from the Nevada/California border near Topaz Lake through the Holbrook Junction to south of Ray May Way and State Route 208 at Holbrook Junction. Access to side roads and driveways will be maintained during construction. Bicyclists and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes when possible. The road work schedule is subject to change.

The following three roadways will be resurfaced:

U.S. 395: Approximately 12 miles of U.S. 395 will be resurfaced from the Nevada/California border near Topaz Lake through the Holbrook Junction to south of Ray May Way. The interim U.S. 395 surface improvements will help preserve the roadway until it’s fully excavated and repaved as needed in future years. A section of U.S. 395 at Holbrook Junction will also be widened for better turning access to Highland Way.

State Route 208: Approximately a half mile of State Route 208 will also be resurfaced from the Holbrook Junction east.

State Route 206: The entire lengths of Foothill Road and Genoa Lane (otherwise known as State Route 206) from the junction of State Route 88 to U.S. 395 will be resurfaced with a chip seal surface of crushed aggregate rock and asphalt to help protect and prolong pavement life. In late June, crews will return to seal the roadway with a final layer of asphalt. Often considered the best value for road maintenance dollar, chip seals also restore roadway friction and aesthetics.

The just more than $3 million in roadway improvements by contractor Sierra Nevada Construction, Inc. will help preserve the regional roadways.