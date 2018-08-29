Lake Tahoe Basin prepares for Labor Day

The Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, with visitors flocking to the Lake Tahoe Basin to enjoy a cool holiday.

Fire restrictions are in effect on National Forest lands in the Tahoe Basin, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Campfires are only allowed in designated campgrounds with an onsite host, such as Fallen Leaf and Nevada Beach campgrounds. During restrictions, campfires are not allowed at Blackwood Canyon, Luther Pass and Watson Lake campgrounds. Portable gas stoves are allowed in all areas with a valid California Campfire Permit available at Forest Service offices in South Lake Tahoe, Incline Village and the Taylor Creek Visitor Center or online at http://www.preventwildfireca.org/Campfire-Permit/. For a complete list of where campfires are allowed visit the Forest Service website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/ltbmu. In addition, please remember that personal use fireworks and sky lanterns are illegal because of the fire danger they pose to our communities and forests.

Forest Service rangers have reported increased bear activity at Bayview Trailhead and in Desolation Wilderness and Meiss Country. Bear canisters are recommended in the back country and be sure to remove all food, garbage and scented items from your car before heading out.

Expect crowded conditions on local roads, highways and parking lots. Because of the basin's high elevation, expect intense sunlight during the day and cooler temperatures at night. Don't forget to drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated. If planning to camp overnight, be sure to make reservations ahead of time at http://www.recreation.gov or http://www.reserveamerica.com.

Due to the influx of visitors, mobile device networks may be overwhelmed and mobile phones and other devices may not work in some areas. Develop an alternate plan to contact family and friends and have an emergency plan in place in case you cannot call for help.

Expect Lake Tahoe beaches to be much narrower than in previous years, some beaches with vegetation or rocky shoreline may be inaccessible. Arrive early to beat the crowds and use this opportunity to explore new areas.

Recommended Stories For You

Consider public transportation as holiday traffic and road construction make for extremely crowded roads and parking areas. Walk, carpool, or bicycle to avoid limited parking in crowded recreation areas. Where parking on the side of the road is allowed, be careful to not park on vegetation as this can cause damage to the environment and can spark a wildfire.

Officials asked residents and visitors to respect the rules on where dogs are allowed. Dogs are not allowed on National Forest designated swim beaches including Nevada, Pope, Baldwin, Meeks Bay, and William Kent. For information on where dogs are allowed, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ltbmu/Dogs.

The also asked people to remember to pack out all garbage and Leave No Trace on your public lands. Carry extra trash bags in case trash cans and dumpsters are full.

The Forest Service office in South Lake Tahoe is closed on Monday, in observance of Labor Day. Normal hours resume on Tuesday.