Lake students to be greet new improvements

Douglas County’s Lake Tahoe students will return to school Monday to some changes, including the installation of two 18-foot grow domes.

The grow domes will support Zephyr Cove’s science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics education and is environmentally connected to the Next Generation Science Standards.

Repairs were made to the block wall in front of the original school building, including replacement of disintegrating blocks and caps, a fresh coat of white paint, and upgrades to the parking lot. Finally, the front office area at the elementary school was rearranged to include better vision of hallways, more seating outside the office area for waiting parents or families, and provide a more private area to assist individual families inside the front office. Three trees were removed from the playground and the front of the school, which was followed by updated signs.

At Whittell, a new key card system is being installed. The system allows for programmed locking of exterior doors that supports the single point entry system that was installed last year. The front of the building is getting work, which began with some minor exterior painting, maintenance, and new signs.

Principal Shawn Lear and the Assistant Principal Sean Ryan said they have enjoyed the combined support for both school’s Parent Clubs, Boosters, and Rotary and their support for improvements at both sites.

The Boosters will be holding a welcome-back barbecue at Whittell during the Back to School night 5 p.m. Sept. 4.