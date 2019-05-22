Kiwanis recognizes Mazza

Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley recently recognized fellow member Mike Mazza, manager of Raley’s-Gardnerville, for his outstanding efforts and contribution to their recent Spring Into Wine 2019 scholarship fundraiser at the Genoa Lakes Supper Club. President Sally Grant presented a Certificate of Appreciation and photograph commemorating the May 5 event.

“Mike’s tireless efforts and coordination of the wines, spirits and craft beers offered at the event was pivotal to the success of the affair,” Grant said. “We cannot thank him enough for his important contribution.”

For information, call 775-339-8882.