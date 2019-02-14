Kiwanis of Carson Valley and Rosebud’s Dance Band host Valentine’s dance

A Valentine's dance is scheduled this Saturday at the CVIC Hall, 1604 Esmeralda Ave., in Minden.

The Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley and Rosebud's Dance Band host the event in a joint fundraising effort. The Kiwanis will donate their portion of the proceeds to provide swim lessons for children in our community, and Rosebud's Dance Band's proceeds will benefit Symphony Orchestra fire victims in Paradise, Calif.

Admission is $10 per person at the door and free for those age 10 and younger. The event starts at 7 p.m. with music to follow at 7:30. Attendees can enjoy complimentary snacks and desserts along with a no-host bar. There will also be a raffle featuring a number of themed baskets (movie, jewelry, wine, etc.).

The mission of the Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley is "Service to the Community While Enjoying Fun and Fellowship." Rosebud's Dance Band formed several years ago as an affiliate of the Carson Valley Pops Orchestra. They play a variety of jazz, swing, and dance standards from the Big Band-era as well as some modern numbers.

"This will be a fun evening whether you like to dance or not," said Sally Grant, president of the Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley. "(It will be) a nice social event where you can sit and talk with your friends and enjoy the music."

For information, call Grant at 805-377-8044, Kelly Dodge at 775-772-6011, or Paula Crout at 775-291-6954.

Library closure

The Douglas County Public Library in Minden will be closed on Monday in observance of President's Day. Regular library hours resume Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Library film events

In anticipation of the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 24, the DCPL has planned a "Double-Double" feature of Oscar-nominated films. Due to the ratings of these four films, these screenings are intended for adults.

On Tuesday, the library will show "BlacKkKlansman" (rated R) at 10 a.m., followed by the PG-13 rated "Bohemian Rhapsody" at 1:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Feb. 21, "A Star is Born" (rated R) presents at 10 a.m. "Black Panther" (PG-13) will play in the afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

The break in show times allows moviegoers an opportunity to break for lunch. Complimentary candy, popcorn, water, and soda will be served.

The Friends of the DCPL sponsor these special "Double-Double" film screenings.

DCPL is located at 1624 Library Lane in Minden. For information, log on to library.douglascountynv.gov or call 775-782-9841.