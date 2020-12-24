Kiwanis donate $6,060 to food closet

Carson Valley Kiwanis donated $6,060 to the Carson Valley Community Food Closet.

Gary Dove from the Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley presented this year’s donation of $6,060 to Food Closet Director Sarah Sanchez.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the club had to cancel its Christmas party the previous night and instead hosted a drive-by cash drop off at Minden Park for members. The Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley’s donation is the largest the club has ever given over the past 11 years.

“Because of the pandemic we’ve had to cancel many of our annual events and donations to the community,” Dove said. “That makes this year more special, our members care so much in our community that they donated a record amount this year. This brings our total since 2010 to $44,404 donated to the Food Closet.”

The club was chartered by Kiwanis International in 1927 and continues to have weekly meetings 6:30 a.m. Thursday’s currently on Zoom.

In person meetings will continue at COD Casino once the restrictions have been lifted. For information, call (775) 339-8882 or visit their Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/Kiwanis-Club-of-Carson-Valley-108644035832712