Kitchen fire damages Jacks Valley home

East Fork firefighters responded to a kitchen fire in a home in Jacks Valley on Monday morning.

Located in the 3300 block of Vista Grande, firefighters arrived at the 10:14 a.m. call to find smoke showing and that the fire had burned through the roof

Four engines, including one from Carson City and three ambulances responded to the blaze.

Battalion Chief Scott Fraser said the fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

Two residents of the home will have to seek temporary housing because the home is uninhabitable.

Fraser said no one was injured in the blaze.

“East Fork would like to take a moment to remind everyone to take extra precautions when cooking with oil or other flammable liquids,” Fraser said. “And especially given the current worldwide virus situation practice social distancing, wash your hands and help take care of your family and neighbors.”