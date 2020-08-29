Kingslane sidewalk work could begin soon

Residents of Kingslane have been waiting a long time for work to be conducted on the sidewalk at the entrance to their neighborhood.

But work to install sidewalks south of the entrance to the Gardnerville community may soon be underway.

On Tuesday, Gardnerville Town Board members are scheduled to discuss an agreement with the Kingslane Owners Association to maintain improvements.

According to the state, the $475,225 project is scheduled to take place this fiscal year.

Gardnerville is providing $185,225 while the state is providing $290,000 from gas tax funding.

The project to install 110 feet of sidewalk along the highway has been in the planning stages for years.

It’s complicated by the need to install improved drainage along that portion of the highway before the state repaves Highway 395, which is scheduled to occur next year.

The project started out as a simple extension of the sidewalk, curb, gutter and the channel along the slough to existing culverts. However, it ballooned into adding a box culvert under Kings Lake, streetlights and a means to power them.

Work on the Kingslane improvements also became wrapped up in the effort to improve crosswalks and drainage along Highway 395.

Work at High School and Mill Street has reduced Highway 396 through Gardnerville to one lane, while the roads are dug up to install new drainpipe.

Work on all of the crossing has been approved since 2015, but a variety of issues kept cropping up to keep it from being performed, including obtaining right of way for the projects.

Kingslane opened its first lots in May 1969 and was believed to be the first project of its kind in Nevada.

The 128 lots in the park are owned individually as a common-interest community. Owners in the association are responsible for maintaining their own roads.