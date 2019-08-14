Kingsbury Grade work begins Monday

■ Remember that even if it may not seem that workers are present, work is still ongoing and speed limits must be observed.

Single-lane closures and travel delays will be in place on the Carson Valley side of Kingsbury Grade beginning Monday as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces the highway.

Beginning Aug. 19 through late September, one-way traffic with pilot cars will be in place Mondays through Fridays between 6 a.m.-6 p.m. with delays of up to 30 minutes to be expected. Motorists are advised to leave extra travel time and reduce travel speeds to posted speed limits or slower as needed.

The road work will take place on Kingsbury Grade between mileposts 3.5 to 11, from just below Daggett Summit to the intersection of Foothill Road south of Genoa. The road will be resurfaced with a layer of new asphalt and roadway gravel and sealed with a top layer. The resurfacing will help protect and prolong pavement life by resurfacing the roadway with crushed aggregate rock and asphalt. Often considered the best value for road maintenance dollar, chip seals also restore roadway friction and aesthetics. The section of road was last resurfaced in 2004.

In 2014, NDOT completely reconstructed the Lake side of Kingsbury Grade, making improvements to roadway surface, drainage, curb and gutter and more. The current roadway resurfacing is east of the reconstructed roadway, and not in the same area that was reconstructed.