Kindergarten registration starts next week

Starting Monday, kindergarten registration for the 2019-2020 school year gets underway at all Douglas County elementary schools. Parents are encouraged to register their children as soon as possible.

Nevada School Law dictates a child must turn 5 years old by Sept. 30, 2019, in order to enroll in the 2019-2020 academic year.

Registration materials will be available at each elementary school site. Parents must also provide three records in order to complete the registration process: the child's original birth certificate, proof of neighborhood residency (such as a utility bill with street address), and up-to-date immunization records as required by Nevada Law.

Detailed information regarding State of Nevada immunization requirements can be found online at immunizenevada.org and on the Douglas County School District website at dcsd.k12.nv.us.

The two elementary schools in the Gardnerville Ranchos are:

CC Meneley Elementary, 1446 Muir Drive, 775-265-3154

Scarselli Elementary, 699 Long Valley Road, 775-265-2222

Please note that all Douglas County schools are closed for winter break this week; school resumes Monday.

Elks host taco night and family breakfast

Tonight is taco night from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Tahoe Douglas Elks' lodge. Tacos are $4 and include beans, condiments, and dessert.

Then on Sunday, Feb. 24, the Elks host a family breakfast at the lodge from 8:30-10 a.m.

This event features an omelet bar. Eggs, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy are also on the menu.

Cost for the public is $8 and $5 for children 10 and younger. Elks members pay $7 and $4 for children 10 and younger.

The Tahoe Douglas Elks Lodge is located at 1227 Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Proper shoveling technique

Mother nature certainly has been generous with the snowfall this month. If you head out to clear your driveway and sidewalk area, the following tips may be helpful to keep in mind while shoveling:

Warm up your muscles before going outside. March in place to get the blood flowing, and follow up with some light stretches to prepare for more strenuous activity. Be sure to stretch afterward, too.

Whenever possible, try to push the snow rather than lifting it.

If you need to lift the snow, use your lower body strength by bending your knees and pushing up with your legs. Keep the shovel blade close to prevent strain.

Face your whole body toward the area where you're working. Pivot your body rather than twisting it.

Alternate shoveling right handed and left handed to balance the workload.

Take breaks as needed.

Stay hydrated.