Kimber Palma memorial missing

Memorials to Pau-Wa-Middle School eighth-grader Kimber Palma were removed from the Centerville Roundabout recently.

Gardnerville Ranchos resident Jenny Gould said someone is taking stuffed animals and crosses from the intersection where Palma and her great-grandmother Beverly Phillips lost their lives on Oct. 18, 2017.

The deaths were the last at the intersection where a roundabout was installed earlier this spring to reduce the danger.

Gould said she has put out two crosses and her daughters donated their stuffed animals to a memorial to Kimber.

"Every flower, every stuffed animal, every cross we put up someone is taking," Gould said. "We have everything up we possible could. My girls dedicated their own stuffed animals for Kimber. My littlest picked her favorite toy and put it out for Kimber."

Nevada Department of Transportation Spokeswoman Meg Ragonese said the department isn't confiscating the memorials, and Gould said she had permission from neighboring property owners, with one even lending her a shovel to plant the cross.

Phillips and Kimber were the second and third people to have died as a result of collisions at the intersection in 2017.

Residents had been protesting for something to be done at the intersection for years.

The intersection was closed for three weeks in May as the state had the $1 million roundabout installed.