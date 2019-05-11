Kids roll out for Bike to School

Gardnerville Elementary School students and parents took to their bikes to get to school on Wednesday morning.

Mimi Stanton

Scores of Carson Valley school children rode their bicycles to school on Wednesday in honor of National Bike to School Day.

Students at Gardnerville and Meneley elementary schools participated in the nationwide event.

Beatriz Rosales coordinated the bike train for Gardnerville Elementary.

“it was really fun and we had a big turnout,” she said.

Vice Principal Blaine Spires led the Gardnerville students from Stodick Park down Toler Lane to the school.

Gardnervile and Meneley were among 26 schools in six Nevada counties participating in the eighth Bike to School Day.

The day is sponsored by the National Center for Safe Routes to School, which advocates with communities to make walking and bicycling to school a safe choice, according to their website.

For more information visit walkbiketoschool.org